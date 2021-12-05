Top homes for sale in Paso Robles

(Paso Robles, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Paso Robles. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1530 Granache Way, Templeton, 93465 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,050,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,195 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods, The Vineyards. This beautiful West Templeton home offers single-level living with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 1/2 bathroom. This home has an option to convert the current office into a 4th bedroom. Open floor plan between family room and kitchen with features like a gas fireplace and granite countertops. Home was built for entertainment in mind, with a luxurious resort-like backyard setting. It features a saltwater pool with a water feature fountain. Backyard also has a built-in BBQ grill for those evening get-togethers. Home back ups to greenbelt for ultimate privacy. This home is also in short distance to Vineyard Elementary School in the Templeton Unified School District.

614 Brookhill Drive, Paso Robles, 93446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for that whistle clean, ready to move in home? Look no further! This lovely home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, extra bonus room off the kitchen with tons of remodel work including updated cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms, newer flooring and windows. Located in the 55+ neighborhood of Sierra Bonita right across from a gorgeous park area. Enjoy the nice size yards with beautiful shade trees and custom masonry work and a covered rear patio. Newer concrete driveway and a two car garage are just a few more of the perks. Make this your Central Coast retirement home! Welcome home!

7989 Sundance Trail, Paso Robles, 93446 6 Beds 5 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,386 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Multi-family residence! Attractive 4,386± sq. ft. foot home on 12± pastoral acres in upscale community of Sundance Trail. Consisting of 2,156± sq. ft. main home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths, plus a family room and a 1,510± sq. ft. second unit with 3 bedrooms/2 baths connected by a 720± sq. ft. common area to be used as an extra family/game/hobby room. This is an ideal situation for extended family. All under one roof but each home has separate entrances and can be closed off to use one as a rental, VRBO, bed and breakfast, etc. Stucco ranch style single level built in 1999 with architectural features and extended roof lines for cool comfortable outdoor living both front and back. Each home presents full kitchens with walk-in pantries, large master bedrooms with walk-in closets and indoor laundry rooms. Also featured are vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, can lights, under counter lighting, sky tunnels, hardwood flooring, bay windows, central heating and air, paneled doors, dual pane windows, wired for Cat5 Ethernet and Atmos sound bar. Each have their own septic system. The added solar system is owned for low electric bills. Good well with quality water! Main house also features wood burning river rock fireplace in family room and the guest house has a blue glass propane fireplace. The wall mounted, 65” flat screen TV is included. Covered patio and large pergola with easy care pavers are perfect for outdoor entertainment alongside the expansive irrigated lawns. A separate gazebo with water and power is located near the above ground pool. Perfect for big BBQ’s and large crowds who love the outdoors. Enjoy amazing sunrises and sunsets with forever views overlooking vineyards and ranchland. This peaceful 12± acre parcel with end-of-road privacy is completely fenced and cross fenced with non-climb wire. Fruit trees include peach, plum, cherry, apples and apricot. Ready for horses, vineyards, orchards or other ventures for a sustainable rural lifestyle. There is a separate dog/small animal pen with a shed near the house plus a chicken coop. Full RV hook-ups and garage are at the rear. This unique set-up is ready for your personal touches and owners are receptive to negotiation for new carpet, etc. so that you may choose your own. Centrally located approximately 10 min. to Atascadero, 12 min. to Templeton, 10 min. to Paso Robles and just 3 min. to downtown Creston. Be sure to check out the 3D Matterport link for a virtual tour of this home.

602 Navajo Ave, Paso Robles, 93446 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another custom designed and built home by Harrod Homes, the North Counties premier home builder. Now is the time to take a look at the only new home currently offered for sale in the city of Paso Robles. This magnificent modern Spanish style home sits at the end of a quiet cul de sac and offers fantastic views of the neighboring open space. The four bedroom three and one half bath home features a main level bedroom and bath with it's own private entrance along with three bedrooms and two baths on the second story. The floor plan is open and spacious and is designed to take advantage of the views of the mature oak trees and the open space. The large kitchen will be finished with white shaker style cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Solid surface flooring will run throughout the living areas. Many of the homes finishes will be selected soon. If you would like to have the opportunity the make this home yours, make an offer today! Photos of home will be updated as construction progresses.

