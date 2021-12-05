ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 5 days ago

(Gillette, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Gillette will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

18 Independence Dr -, Gillette, 82716

4 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1976

A little love and this is going to be an awesome home! 4 bed, 3 bath home with over 2300 square feet! Open kitchen/dining/living area! Nice windows for a bright and airy home. Full basement with a large family room, bedrooms, and baths. Double car attached garage and some room for a camper. Super cute curb appeal and mature landscaping! What a bargain under $200,000!

For open house information, contact Kevin Beck, CRS, Razor City Realty at 307-682-4200

704 Emerson Ave S, Gillette, 82716

4 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,622 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Beautiful 6 bedroom (2 non-conforming) home with hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet. Enjoy the covered front porch for morning coffee with lots of natural light to grow all of your plants. Home has mature landscaping with flower beds, chokecherry trees, and a greenhouse in the backyard! Large rooms, plumbing for a second bathroom in the basement. Enjoy the central location, close to parks, downtown area, schools, and many restaurants! For your private showings please call Brenda Holden, ERA Priority Real Estate. 307.660.3805.

For open house information, contact Brenda Holden, ERA Priority Real Estate at 307-686-9200

3839 Homestead Ln -, Gillette, 82716

2 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1985

**Call Pat Avery Real Estate at 307-686-0856** Looking for potential, this has nothing but! Nicely treed 4.94 acre lot in a great location. 2 bed, 1 bathroom, non original location manufactured home. Will not qualify for conventional financing.

For open house information, contact Felicia Porch, Pat Avery Real Estate at 307-686-0856

407 Hunt Ave -, Gillette, 82716

5 Beds 2 Baths | $262,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,364 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wonderful downtown location, close to the hospital. This home has been remodeled top to bottom and includes; new granite countertops, windows, doors, flooring throughout, new interior paint, remodeled baths and large maintenance free front porch. The back yard has all been redone with new landscaping sitting on a 1/4 acre. Need a shop? This has it-a 28x32 heated shop with alley access. Call/Text Josh McGrath 307-680-5064 for more details.

For open house information, contact Josh McGrath, ERA Priority Real Estate at 307-686-9200

