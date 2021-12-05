Take a look at these homes on the Cullman market now

(Cullman, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Cullman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

450 Co Rd 1502, Cullman, 35055 4 Beds 3 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,944 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Immaculate full-brick custom built home on @ 1.5 acres minutes to CRMC and downtown Cullman. This home offers an open floor plan concept, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms on the main level, foyer opening to the formal dining room and spacious living room with a gas fireplace, custom built kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, crown molding throughout, large walk-in pantry, oversized laundry room with plenty of counter space, central vacuum, security system and oversized 2 car garage with plenty of overhead storage. Before you head downstairs stop for a moment and enjoy the view from the screened in porch overlooking the inground salt water pool. Below you will find walk-out basement with a large family room, wet bar, 4th bedroom, bathroom with a walk-in shower, storage room - that could be turned into the pool ready room, and a large electrical room.

2049 Austin Drive, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,965 | Single Family Residence | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

With modern touches like an open-concept, homeowner-centric layout, The Montgomery is one-level living at its finest. The kitchen showcases a huge island, corner pantry and stainless-steel appliances. The plans open family room is perfect for entertaining guests, and the covered porch is easily accessible. Discover the plan's impressive Master Suite, complete with bright, inviting windows and a huge walk-in closet. Make it your own with The Montgomerys flexible floor plan, featuring an optional bonus room, a covered porch and more! Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

398 Red Hill School Rd, Baileyton, 35019 6 Beds 4 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,354 Square Feet | Built in 1943

NEED LOTS OF SPACE OR READY TO OPEN YOUR VERY OWN AIRBNB? Take a look at this full brick home nestled on 2 acres with 6 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, large kitchen, oversized family room, hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in the kitchen area, separate apartment upstairs with its very own entrance or you can access it from the main home, and a basement with a roll up garage door. Step outdoors to a great level yard for leisure walks or create a nice garden spot. Then, spend some time relaxing under the covered porch or go for a swing underneath the mature pecan trees after a long day at the office. This home has many possibilities for a large family or create 3 separate rental units. Home is being sold "as-is, where-is." More pics to come very soon~

334 Carroll Dr, Cullman, 35055 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,308 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Enjoy the sunset from the back porch of this seculed oasis on the edge of the city limits.The private back yard has it all,beautiful rock patio,covered hot tub,heated swimming pool with new liner,outdoor shower with on demand hot water,3 strands of lights strung over the pool,dusk to dawn lights on the privacy fences. 3BR 2.5 BA,vaulted celing and gas fireplace in family room,formal LR & DR.Tile &wood floors,lots of built -ins,lots of closets,linen closet is cedar lined,spacious kitchen,recessed lighting throughout. Nice master suite,2car garage with 2 storage rooms,new door operners.New HVAC.This beautifully landscaped 2.45 acres looks like a park,2 lots and the house are in the city limits,1 lot with a cottage with an enclosed porch that would make an excellant mother-law suite is in the country. It is well appointed with ceiling fans,recessed lighting . Storage building.Private small arms training range.Fruit trees along with lots of exotic plants/ unsual trees. Tons of wildlife.

