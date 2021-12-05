Take a look at these homes on the market in Burlington

(Burlington, VT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Burlington will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

142 Biscayne Heights, Colchester, 05446 5 Beds 3 Baths | $729,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Location Location Location. You’ll love the location of this spacious 5 bedroom hillside walkout ranch in a highly desirable Colchester lake front neighborhood with gorgeous protected views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains. Located on the bike path, it’s an easy 20 minute ride to Burlington’s vibrant downtown along Lake Champlain. For boaters, there’s a state boat launch nearby, or moor your boat off the shared private beach a short walk away. Nearby Airport Park has tennis/pickle-ball, basketball, baseball, and soccer fields, etc. Located close to many ski resorts and snowmobile trails. Huge living room with fireplace, attached 3 season screened in porch, with cathedral ceilings, connected to cedar deck and dining room, all overlooking Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains. Spacious kitchen with new flooring and granite counters attached to huge 24’x30’ garage with work bench. 1,700 sq ft main level also includes 2 bedrooms, full bath, and large primary bedroom with bath. Downstairs you’ll be surprised the house has another 1,600 sq ft of finished living space including 2 bedrooms, full bath, 2nd living room, sun room with hot tub that walks out to the secluded backyard surrounded by 10’ cedar hedges. Recent updates: Screened in porch re-screened & painted, new roof, chimney rebuilt above the roofline, and exterior painted 2020. Replaced 6 windows, 4 doors, flooring updated with vinyl plank and carpets, plus new granite kitchen counters 2021.

8074 Spear Street, Shelburne, 05482 4 Beds 3 Baths | $590,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,418 Square Feet | Built in 1972

The possibilities are endless for this colonial farmhouse property in a beautiful country setting, conveniently located in Shelburne. Situated on ten acres with subdivision potential, this property is perfect for hobbyist farmers, horse lovers or someone looking for a property to update to their personal taste. The home features a well designed floor plan with a formal living room, dining room, family room, bathroom and generously sized kitchen on the first floor. The second floor features a primary bedroom with en-suite bathroom, three additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom. Hardwood floors, a stone fireplace, and large windows providing lots of natural light are just some of the many characteristics that make this home so wonderful. The full size walkout basement also has interior access and access into the two car attached garage. The property offers great potential for a variety of farming and homesteading opportunities or could be converted to accommodate horses. The outbuildings include a barn and a large open air structure. The buildings would also make a great workshop or offer plenty of additional storage area. Enjoy this rural setting while only being 20 minutes from Burlington, the airport, hospital and I89.

435 Essex Road, Williston, 05495 4 Beds 2 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,650 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Great opportunity to own a home with a large lot in a great Williston location convenient to everything. Home has been used as an in-home business (The Green Mtn Clock Shop since 1974), and previously as an insurance office. Nice lot with treed area on south border.

5714 Ethan Allen Highway, Charlotte, 05445 7 Beds 4 Baths | $646,900 | Duplex | 4,582 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Charming Charlotte Farmhouse on 3.3 acres with legal second unit/In-Law apartment and beautiful mountain views. The In-Law apartment offers a large kitchen dining area that opens thru pocket doors into the living room with wood floors, built in cupboard and lovely wood stairway. Upstairs you find three bedrooms and a full bath with washer and dryer. This unit also features a nice, fenced yard area. The main house has a large kitchen with stainless appliances, dining/cozy family room with large window overlooking the NY mountain range, pellet stove and pretty brick wall with built ins. In addition, the main floor also features a full bath, large wet bar area and a roomy living room. The second floor is divided, on one side you will find two bedrooms and on the other side two bedrooms, a full bath and landing area for a desk or a reading spot. Do not miss this lovely large country home with large in-law apartment.

