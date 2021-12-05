Take a look at these homes for sale in Hobbs

(Hobbs, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hobbs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3006 Montgomery Street, Hobbs, 88240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,072 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful spacious townhome with tons of space. Updated kitchen .. Very nice brick wall and a fireplace in the living area that helps keep that private feel for a townhouse. Enclosed patio and small yard in the back. The following is the approximate size of the room. The living room is 23x27 with a fireplace and the dining area is 15x15, kitchen 12x15. It has three large bedrooms with an enclosed area between the house and the garage could serve as a 4th bedroom or work area. The patio is located off this room with a storage nook. The master bedroom is very large at 18x24 with 2 walk in closets and a private bathroom. The first guest bedroom is 15x18 and the second bedroom is 14x15. It has an attached garage with a work nook and a storage closet andelectric garage door.

For open house information, contact Matthew L Cavanaugh, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

504 E Green Acres Dr, Hobbs, 88240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $202,312 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.

For open house information, contact Brian Brockman, Bang Realty at 888-737-2264

511 E Llano, Hobbs, 88240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,501 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Corner lot 4 bedroom, 2 bath with Two garage spaces --One of them is a covered 2-car carport and the 2nd is a detached garage that will hold 2 cars --The kitchen is spacious and has been recently painted with lots of cabinets and a laundry space - There's new carpet in a few bedrooms and there's hard wood floors throughout the home You'll love the fireplace and the French doors that open into the private back yard --Newer roof and Newer AC unit One of my favorite things is the big front porch Call today for your private showing

For open house information, contact Chad Bridges, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710