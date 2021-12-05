Take a look at these homes for sale in Ceres

(Ceres, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ceres. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

20777 Fairway Drive, Patterson, 95363 4 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,828 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Kerri Anne Kuipers - 925-382-6722 - Elegant Diablo Grande home with views of the hills! 4 bedrooms and 3 fulls baths. Soaring ceilings upon entry with beautiful wrought iron banisters and rails! Large formal dining room and large living room. The kitchen features granite kitchen countertops, KitchenAid stainless steel appliances, island, built-in desk, and tons of storage. Huge family room with gas fireplace, huge master bedroom suite and ensuite bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower and double sinks. A bedroom and full bath downstairs! Laundry room upstairs. Covered patio for entertaining and storage shed for extra storage. Many upgrades including plantation shutters, recessed lighting, decorative tile backsplashes in bathrooms, over/under cabinet lighting, and much more! Diablo Grande is a gated community with a park, security patrol, and HOA maintained front yard!

848 W Las Palmas Ave, Patterson, 95363 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1947

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION, ZONING, ZONING, ZONING! A prime location, property like this doesn't come along very often! This .41ac (17,860sf) properties zoning is DOWNTOWN CORE, with current land use as residential. The home currently on this lot is 1,530sf, 3 beds/2 ba, (1 bed/1ba permits unkown) built in 1947, 2-car garage. FIXER UPPER, VALUE IS IN THE LAND!

3113 Trudi Way, Modesto, 95354 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Just in time for the Holidays!! All you have to do is figure out where to put the Tree!! This one is completely updated and Ready to Move in. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full Bathrooms with 1104 square feet of living space. Freshly Painted Exterior with clean easy to care for landscaping. Step inside and enjoy the Freshly painted interior with Two Tone paint, NEW Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, and NEW lighting throughout. This Kitchen is sure to please the cook in the family with NEW Granite Counters, Gorgeous Backsplash, and NEW Stainless Steel Appliances ready to prepare those holiday meals. The Living Room boasts Soaring vaulted ceilings with Eye Popping brick fireplace. Retreat to the spacious Master Bedroom with Updated Bathroom, Walk in closet, Recessed lighting and private outdoor access. This home comes complete with Central Heating and Air and 2 car garage. What are you waiting for come check it out today.

925 Ohio Ave, Modesto, 95358 3 Beds 3 Baths | $869,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This light and bright single story country home is in excellent condition set amongst 5+ acres of almond orchard trees. With a separate living room, family room and formal dining area this home is spacious and checks all the boxes. All bedrooms and bathrooms are graciously sized. Home features window shutters throughout, Real hardwood floors, Large back patio and deck. Large kitchen is clean with white cabinetry, white corion counters, double ovens, and breakfast bar. Agriculture well for orchard. Seller has approved plans for 1200 Accessory Unit with 3 car detached garage to be built on the lot. Great neighborhood & perfect for large family gatherings. You must see the inside of this home to truely appreciate it's well cared for condition.

