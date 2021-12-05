Check out these homes on the Wheeling market now

(Wheeling, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Wheeling will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

20 Walnut Avenue, Wheeling, 26003 4 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,185 Square Feet | Built in 1926

This 1926 Victorian style home consists of four bedrooms, three and a half bath home is located on Walnut Avenue and is in Absolute move in condition! This home consist of an updated kitchen, bathrooms, furnace and air, flooring , updated appliances, updated wiring, plumbing and much more. The remodeling was extensive consisting of remodeling the kitchen down to the studs in 2019, New bathrooms, freshly painted inside and out. 3 full bathrooms and one half bath, new wiring and much more. SEE ATTACHED INFORMATION SHEET WITH ALL OF THE UPDATES.

For open house information, contact Lee Paull IV, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303

47 Haddale Ave, Wheeling, 26003 4 Beds 3 Baths | $163,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1961

If you're looking for a lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home, then this is the one for YOU! Sporting a lovely backyard reaching the creek, you'll have tons of space for endless possibilities! This home also comes with an attached one-car garage for storing your vehicle. Don't miss your opportunity to own this quiet suburban home. Schedule your showing today! NEED 24hour in advance notice due to Tenant Occupied.

For open house information, contact Garrison Wolfe, Broadwater Properties at 304-242-2600

306 S.Broadway St., Wheeling, 26003 3 Beds 2 Baths | $72,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Beautifully kept and updated home on Wheeling Island and close to Wheeling Island Casino! Kitchen updated in 2017, all carpet replaced in 2017, every room painted, newer water heater, bathroom JUST remodeled with all new plumbing April 2021! This home features 3 bedroom and 1.5 baths and is turn key and move in ready! Exterior is Maintanence free with vinyl siding! If you in the market for an affordable home that is move in ready, don't let this one slip away! Schedule your private showing today!

For open house information, contact Alicia Torrance, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303

178 Pleasant Hollow, Triadelphia, 26059 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 1860

Don't miss out on this 7 ACRE country living home! House completely updated! New kitchen, beautiful back splash, wood ceiling, sink, and appliances, main bathroom has new shiplap walls, new living room carpet, 2018 metal roof, sliding barn doors in 2nd floor bedrooms, first floor bedroom & master bath, & a quaint front porch for all seasons. Living room has gorgeous stone gas fireplace & open beams. Detached large 1 car garage, with nice flat yard for bonfires & entertaining. Private, wonderful foliage, & wild life on this 6.93 acre property. This home WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!

For open house information, contact Staci Spry, Paull Associates at 304-233-3303