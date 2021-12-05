Take a look at these homes on the Pekin market now

(Pekin, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pekin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3109 N Linnhill Court, Peoria, 61604 3 Beds 2 Baths | $137,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome to a darling 3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape cod in a very convenient location just off Forrest Hill. This home has had numerous updates through the years including replacement windows, vinyl siding, house and garage shingles, garage doors, HE Carrier furnace/CA and much more. Kitchen features marble counters, farmer sink and pot filler faucet. Upstairs bedrooms are charming with dormers, lots of natural light, good closets and accessible attic storage. Multi use room upstairs off master bedroom could be a laundry, big walk in, hobby room, etc. Sunroom off dining room features nice window shades and Pella slider to large deck. Sunroom included in sq. ft. has baseboard heat and no CA. Both garage doors have openers/one remote for each. Water softener never used by seller...condition not warranted. Basement under all, except for entry and sunroom.

6203 S Adams Street, Bartonville, 61607 2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 834 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Come take a look at this move in ready 2 bedroom home in Bartonville! This home features an open concept layout. Tray ceilings in the living room w/ can lights and great natural light! Updated bath w/ tile surround! Great cabinet storage in the kitchen and access to the deck! Basement offers additional room for storage and much more. Come take a look today!

2711 N Victoria Avenue, Peoria, 61604 3 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,636 Square Feet | Built in 1955

**Pottery Barn Home** Warm & welcoming 3 Bedroom ranch home in absolute move-in condition... featuring modern neutral Earth tones & hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance exterior in pleasant established neighborhood convenient to shopping. Tranquil yard and patio area has convenient access from service entrance off kitchen. Brand new fridge, stove, dishwasher, back splash in kitchen & more. Dining room off LR can be dressed up or down to your tastes. Vintage built-in shelving cubes create a charming nook that is fun to decorate. The mostly finished basement has tons of flex space including gaming area, rec room, home office & craft room. Large laundry room has extra storage. New hydraulic sump pump - sellers have had no problems w/ water in basement. NEST thermostat, Water heater and Central A/C estimated 2016, 100 amp electric service, Roof approx 6 yrs, huge detached 2.5 car garage w lots of room for storage, bikes & tools. This home has it all! Enjoy your tour.

346 Bessler Lake Drive, Groveland, 61535 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,551 Square Feet | Built in 1955

IF YOU LIKE TO FISH OR JUST LOVE THE JOY AND SCENIC VIEWS OF LAKE FRONT LIVING....THIS IS YOUR HOME! BEAUTIFUL CABIN FEEL IN YOUR OWN VACATION LIKE HOME!. CHECK OUT THIS (3) BEDROOM (2) BATH 1.5 STORY HOME JUST A SHORT DRIVE TO EVERYWHERE. WALK OUT TO DECK AND HAVE MORNING COFFEE OVER-LOOKING NOTHING BUT NATURE AND WATER IN EVERY DIRECTION!. DOCK IS JUST A SHORT WALK DOWN A TIERED YARD. NICE HEATED 15 X 18 WORKSHOP IN BACKYARD. ALSO ADDITIONAL WORK-SHOP AREA IN GARAGE. FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW FLOORING. DONT MISS OUT! ROOF/SHINGLES-2016 HOME IS WIRED FOR GENERATOR.

