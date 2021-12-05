Take a look at these homes on the market in Bonney Lake

(Bonney Lake, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bonney Lake than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

511 Ford Lane Sw, Orting, 98360 3 Beds 3 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,657 Square Feet | Built in 1998

You will love this home - Clean, Bright, and Move in Ready, located in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood in the heart of Orting. 3 bedroom + Living Room+ Family Room and Large Open Concept Kitchen with white cabinets and stylish countertops. Fully fenced yard w/ Gazebo is great for gardening and entertaining, has RV parking, and separate living structure that could be used as a great MIL. If you enjoy lots of quiet spaces and great outdoor areas, you won't want to miss this one.

24608 158Th Avenue East, Graham, 98338 2 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Great opportunity to own 5.27 acres in Graham! There are two mobile homes on the property that each have their own water, septic, and power. One Mobile is 858 square feet built in 1995 the other mobile is 784 square feet built in 1977. You can buy this property and build your dream home. Possibility of having another home built or an ADU unit. There is also a building that is being used as a dog kennel but can be used as a large storage space/ shop. The dog kennel has power and water.

5721 96Th Street E, Puyallup, 98371 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Cozy rambler on a HUGE and private lot in PUYALLUP, with endless potential. Bring your creativity because instant equity awaits with some cosmetic updates! Great potential for a flip property or the homebuyers who wants some breathing room and a space to add their touches. Beautiful original hardwood floors have recently been exposed. Outside you will find a shed with electricity, mature fruit trees, deck, and garden space! Level lot goes all the way back to Pipeline road. Superb location with quick access to HWY 512. Amenities such as Albertsons, Safeway and Starbucks only 5 mins away. Home has been tenderly loved for 50+ years and has excellent, sturdy structure just waiting for your finishing touches!

21404 21St St E, Lake Tapps, 98391 4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,194 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful 2 story house located in the desirable Skyline Estates neighborhood - in the exeptional Dieringer School District. This captivating 4 bed, 2.5 bath home on .749 acres, that has a view of Mt Rainier from the master, boasts its fresh interior paint, new laminate flooring, updated .5 bath, updated laundry room, new cement siding w/ fresh exterior paint, a new Azek Composite deck, RV parking, a fire pit, 36' x 12' x 13.5' additional covered parking, and SO much more. Come see for yourself and make this house your home!

