On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

(Marion, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marion than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2200 Crystal Drive, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $213,900 | Condominium | 1,543 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Builder has five lots available in Waterford Place for condo construction. Sign a contract to build before January 1, 2021 with Brian Smith Construction and get the EARLYBIRD discount!! Plot plan and specs are attached. Taxes not assessed yet. Possible Tax Abatement from City of Marion, Andersen windows, high efficiency gas furnace, pond is maintained by association. Monthly condo dues are $190, condo docs in file. Choose your floor coverings, lite fixtures, countertops, colors etc!!

510 West 9Th Street, Jonesboro, 46938 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,756 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Located within walking distance to Westview Elementary school, this home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and 2,140 sq ft of living space. Large eat-in kitchen and dining room. Large laundry room. Tons of storage options with a 2-car attached garage and a 2-car detached garage.

2004 W Spencer Drive, Marion, 46952 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,192 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This spacious ranch on a corner lot has a great layout and is ready for you! Enter the home into the main living room with good space for furniture placement. Down the hall to the right of the living room, you find the laundry room, full bathroom and three bedrooms. From the third bedroom, you can enter the half bathroom which also opens to the kitchen. The kitchen features abundant counter space, a new dishwasher (2021), built in desk, and pantry closet. The spacious open dining area between kitchen and living room could also be a family room and offers lots of options for use. Two car attached garage with additional shed in backyard. Spacious yard has fully fenced area and patio in back. New furnace and A/C in 2021. Exterior is mainly brick with newer vinyl siding, soffits and replacement windows.

105 W Grant Street, Lafontaine, 46940 3 Beds 2 Baths | $97,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Small town charmer!! 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home on over half an acre lot in Lafontaine. Newer flooring throughout. Metal roof is only 2 years old. New water heater. Many updates have been done. All appliances are included. The huge backyard is perfect for entertaining, family activities or that large garden you have always wanted. There is also a large shed for your storage needs. This is a great home for an affordable price. Schedule your showing today!

