Take a look at these homes on the Clovis market now

(Clovis, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clovis. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1380 Curry Road, Clovis, 88101 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1975

fenced in and ready for all your country living activities. Two wells, two septic tanks, a 30x50 shop, and a ?ready to be finished? separate living quarters! The home is 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room and a heated sunroom with a front and backyard that are both fenced in for extra privacy. The land has been taken care of over the years and is ready for whatever your heart desires! Give us a call today to view this gem in person!

1201 Gidding Street, Clovis, 88101 6 Beds 4 Baths | $244,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,788 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeously remodeled-3 homes located on one property in Clovis NM in the historic district at 1201 Gidding. Turn key ready for move in. Perfect for investment properties or main home could be used for primary location with separate mother in law quarters and another extra rental for extra income. LED lighting for energy efficiency along with Refrigerated air/central heat in lg & small home, swamp cooler/ gas heat in 310 E 12th all new appliances, beautiful cabinets and much more! The two smaller houses have original hardwood flooring that was beautifully restored. Come look today. THIS PROPERTY WILL NOT BE ON THE MARKET LONG.

132 Scottsdale, Clovis, 88101 0 Bed 3 Baths | $242,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,777 Square Feet | Built in 2009

This gorgeous custom home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac street in Scottsdale Village and is looking for a new owner! The large kitchen features an oversized island and a lot of counter space making cooking prep a breeze! The laundry room is so large, you might actually want to do laundry. Want to have guests but don't want to sit outside? There is a screened in porch where you can entertain and not be attacked by bugs! Did we mention it is also in Mesa School District? You don't want to miss out on this deal!

2125 Reese, Clovis, 88101 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,642 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Looking for a home located in the MESA SCHOOL DISTRICT? Look no further! This home will make you feel at home! The living room is a great size and features a corner fireplace. The kitchen is partially open to the living room and features a good amount of cabinet space. The master ensuite is located separate from the other two bedrooms and is pure bliss. You will love the JETTED tub, separate shower, dual sinks, and TWO CLOSETS! The backyard offers a covered patio and enough space to enjoy your favorite cup of coffee every morning! You will want to view this beauty in person! Call us TODAY!

