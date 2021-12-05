House hunt Seguin: See what’s on the market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Seguin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Seguin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xWq1_0dEhXCem00

1953 Creekview, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTUCTION! Home office with French doors set at entry with 11-foot ceiling. Open kitchen offers center island and corner walk-in pantry. Dining area opens to spacious family room with wall of windows. Private primary suite includes bedroom with wall of windows. Dual vanity, corner garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower and large walk-in closet in primary bath. Abundant closet space and natural light throughout. Covered backyard patio. Mud room off two-car garage.

For open house information, contact Richard Hale, Perry Development Mgt. at 800-247-3779

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-447332)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22duCB_0dEhXCem00

853 Indigo Way, Seguin, 78155

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,574 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The Denton is a single story home offering 1,574 sq. ft. of living space across 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The oversized kitchen island is open to the dining area and family room, perfect for entertaining. The main bedroom, bedroom 1, is off the dining area and features a spacious walk in closet and large walk in shower. The secondary bedrooms are on the opposite side of the main bedroom, bedroom 1. Enjoy the covered patio, full yard professional irrigation and landscaping complete with Bermuda sod. This home includes our HOME IS CONNECTED base package which includes the Alexa Voice control, Front Door Bell, Front Door Deadbolt Lock, Home Hub, Light Switch, and Thermostat.

For open house information, contact David Clinton, Dr Horton-Austin at 512-345-4663

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-457482)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P6T02_0dEhXCem00

2974 Hidden Meadows, Seguin, 78155

4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,950 | Single Family Residence | 2,579 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Amazing Perry Built Homes with Open Concept, 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath, with a Grande Doorway/Hallway leading into the home, Formal Dinning Room, Office/Media Room, hard flooring in all living areas, Master Bedroom and front bedroom. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The kitchen is open into the living room with a large eat-at granite counter top with tons of storage, 42 Inch Cabinets, Oversized Pantry, covered porch and all sitting on an oversize corner lot. Less than an hour from the new Tesla Plant!!!!! Hurry schedule your showing today this one won't last long.

For open house information, contact Randall Robertson, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SABORTX-1575020)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0758jv_0dEhXCem00

100 Erskine Ferry Road, Seguin, 78155

5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,627 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Beautiful Lake front home located steps from Lake Placid, across from popular attraction Son's Island. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths with open concept and very spacious living room/kitchen/dining area. There is a sunroom, office, game room, and den with fireplace, and custom woodwork with updated flooring and paint throughout.

For open house information, contact Jamie Sellers, Kustom Real Estate at 210-865-6864

Copyright © 2021 Central Texas Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMABOR-450414)

See more property details

