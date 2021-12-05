Take a look at these homes on the Auburn market now

(Auburn, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Auburn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1304 Underwood Lane, Lincoln, 95648 5 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,928 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large and gorgeous home in the desirable neighborhood of Lincoln Crossing. This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a large bonus room. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with two pantries, one connected to the bar. Master bedroom is downstairs with a huge walk-in closet and bathroom, along with an additional bedroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the bonus room. Freshly painted interior and exterior, and brand new carpet. Close to many shops, restaurants, and walking distance to the new local elementary school.

1292 Stark Bridge Rd., Lincoln, 95648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $703,985 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Open kitchen with oversized island and roomy pantry. Separate dining area adjacent to optional covered patio. Versatile den to use as a study, office or play room. Tranquil owner's suite with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Convenient second floor laundry. Optional Extra Suite, perfect for visiting family.

2147 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,104,760 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

As the largest layout available in Turkey Creek Estates, Plan 4137 packs endless functional space and sought-after features into a two-story home.. The first floor includes a three-car garage with additional storage space, as well as a separate (but still attached) one-car garage. The covered front porch welcomes you into the entryway, with immediate access to the staircase, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and a dedicated home office through beautiful barn doors. This area can be optioned into a parent suite with a kitchenette, private living area, and private entry from the one-car garage. Opposite this space, youll find a powder room and laundry room, with built-in cabinetry and even more storage. Through the entryway is the open-concept living area, featuring a casual dining room, gourmet kitchen with oversized island, and a great room, all offering views of the covered back patio. Finishing off the first floor is the master suite, with access to the back patio, a two-vanity bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Once upstairs, youre greeted by a bonus room and adjacent alcove, perfect for a small study or reading nook. The remainder of the second level is made up of three bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and two additional full bathrooms.

2264 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,121,680 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

