ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Take a look at these homes on the Auburn market now

Auburn Updates
Auburn Updates
 5 days ago

(Auburn, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Auburn than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10meOU_0dEhX8D700

1304 Underwood Lane, Lincoln, 95648

5 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,928 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Large and gorgeous home in the desirable neighborhood of Lincoln Crossing. This home boasts 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and a large bonus room. Quartz countertops in the kitchen with two pantries, one connected to the bar. Master bedroom is downstairs with a huge walk-in closet and bathroom, along with an additional bedroom. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the bonus room. Freshly painted interior and exterior, and brand new carpet. Close to many shops, restaurants, and walking distance to the new local elementary school.

For open house information, contact Faris Omary, Engel & Volkers Roseville at 916-768-1222

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RCR221142465)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9YLS_0dEhX8D700

1292 Stark Bridge Rd., Lincoln, 95648

4 Beds 3 Baths | $703,985 | Single Family Residence | 2,296 Square Feet | Built in None

Open kitchen with oversized island and roomy pantry. Separate dining area adjacent to optional covered patio. Versatile den to use as a study, office or play room. Tranquil owner's suite with large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Convenient second floor laundry. Optional Extra Suite, perfect for visiting family.

For open house information, contact Dorado at Twelve Bridges KHV-Northern California Division

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-132360000-132360271)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Olcr_0dEhX8D700

2147 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,104,760 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

As the largest layout available in Turkey Creek Estates, Plan 4137 packs endless functional space and sought-after features into a two-story home.. The first floor includes a three-car garage with additional storage space, as well as a separate (but still attached) one-car garage. The covered front porch welcomes you into the entryway, with immediate access to the staircase, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and a dedicated home office through beautiful barn doors. This area can be optioned into a parent suite with a kitchenette, private living area, and private entry from the one-car garage. Opposite this space, youll find a powder room and laundry room, with built-in cabinetry and even more storage. Through the entryway is the open-concept living area, featuring a casual dining room, gourmet kitchen with oversized island, and a great room, all offering views of the covered back patio. Finishing off the first floor is the master suite, with access to the back patio, a two-vanity bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Once upstairs, youre greeted by a bonus room and adjacent alcove, perfect for a small study or reading nook. The remainder of the second level is made up of three bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and two additional full bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Juliana Garcia Elliott Homes - California

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2079039)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBMZb_0dEhX8D700

2264 Pinehurst Drive, Lincoln, 95648

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,121,680 | Single Family Residence | 4,137 Square Feet | Built in None

As the largest layout available in Turkey Creek Estates, Plan 4137 packs endless functional space and sought-after features into a two-story home.. The first floor includes a three-car garage with additional storage space, as well as a separate (but still attached) one-car garage. The covered front porch welcomes you into the entryway, with immediate access to the staircase, one bedroom with a full bathroom, and a dedicated home office through beautiful barn doors. This area can be optioned into a parent suite with a kitchenette, private living area, and private entry from the one-car garage. Opposite this space, youll find a powder room and laundry room, with built-in cabinetry and even more storage. Through the entryway is the open-concept living area, featuring a casual dining room, gourmet kitchen with oversized island, and a great room, all offering views of the covered back patio. Finishing off the first floor is the master suite, with access to the back patio, a two-vanity bathroom, and a walk-in closet. Once upstairs, youre greeted by a bonus room and adjacent alcove, perfect for a small study or reading nook. The remainder of the second level is made up of three bedrooms with their own walk-in closets and two additional full bathrooms.

For open house information, contact Juliana Garcia Elliott Homes - California

Copyright © 2021 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-2079043)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Axios Charlotte

Home homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $395K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 14312 Evening Flight Lane: $270,000 Neighborhood: Mallard Lake, near Mallard Creek Realtor: Sonya Bull at The Redbud Group Features: Built in 2014, bright neutral interior, garage, community amenities including a pool. Specs: 3 beds, 2.5 baths, 1,589 […] The post Home homes: 5 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $395K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Auburn, CA
Auburn, CA
Business
Outdoor Life

Kansas Hunter Tags Phantom 200-Inch Buck on the Family Property

Before daylight on a cold Dec. 6 morning, Lyndzee Rhine, 29, settled into a stand overlooking a draw on a 160-acre tract of hunting land in north-central Kansas. Rhine is the Outdoor Skills and Recruitment Coordinator for the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, and she’s had plenty of deer hunting experience. But she’s never encountered a buck quite like the one she was about to see.
ANIMALS
SPY

Keep the Fire Roaring With the Best Fireplace Tools

Nothing gives you that warm and fuzzy feeling on a chilly night like the orange spark of a fire. And while having a fireplace is definitely a decadent privilege for anybody, having a set of fireplace tools is essential. Along with keeping your fireplace clean and maintained, these accessories can help you use it more safely. Having a well-organized set also adds a more cohesive and attractive look to the room your fireplace is in. Some of these kits only consist of tools and a simple stand, while others include firewood racks as well — the kind you choose will all...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Lincoln Crossing#Engel Volkers#Turkey Creek Estates
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews Corners Outparcel Shops sells for $6.45 million

MATTHEWS – BVA Matthews LLC sold the Matthews Corners Outparcel Shops on Nov. 12 for $6.45 million to 20 Seaview Corp., according to SRS’ Investment Properties Group. Matthews Corners Outparcel Shops consists of 9,978 square feet with stores like Marshalls, Hobby Lobby and Academy Sports. Matthews Corners is 100% occupied. The center is located at 2304 Matthews Township Pkwy.
MATTHEWS, NC
House Digest

The Coziest Cabins On Airbnb

We have rounded up our top picks to help you plan the ultimate vacation. Keep reading for our list of the coziest cabins that you can rent right now on Airbnb!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WLWT 5

This Northern Kentucky home has officially won Christmas

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky home has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, this home is literally lit up from top to bottom — a must-see this holiday season. Homeowner Mark Koors says the entire display takes about 2 1/2 months each...
KENTUCKY STATE
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 80-Foot Mini-Superyacht Has Transformer-Like Fold-Down Terraces and Decks

Think of the new, Brazilian-built Okean 80 Fly as a cross between a Swiss Army knife and that Bumblebee robot from the Transformers movie franchise. At the press of a button, wing-like sections of the yacht’s hull fold down on both sides, adding over six feet to the yacht’s 19’10” beam, and creating wide terraces for sunning or sunset cocktails. Another button levitates a large section of the lower stern deck, transforming it into a high-diving board, in-water swim platform, or tender lift. Okean worked with Italian hydraulics experts Opacmare to integrate their aptly named Transformer multi-function platform system into the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
BobVila

The Best Home Depot Black Friday Deals of 2021 on GE, DeWalt, and More

Prices listed here are accurate as of the last update on 11/27/21. The best Home Depot Black Friday deals are here, and you don’t even have to leave your home to score the best prices. Online shopping has its advantages over in-store shopping: no crowds to battle and no carts to lug around, plus you’ll have full access to deals from all your favorite retailers.
SHOPPING
Auburn Updates

Auburn Updates

Auburn, CA
108
Followers
293
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy