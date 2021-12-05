Take a look at these homes for sale in Hilo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Hilo, HI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hilo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

27-2797-A Mamalahoa Hwy, Pepeekeo, 96783

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Wake up to views of the ocean from Hilo Bay to the Puna coastline. Enjoy your outdoor living while you explore over 20 acres with a working Macadamia Nut Farm near the Kawainui Stream and waterfall. You will find on this manicured property tropical plants like red Hibiscus, Orchids, Bird of Paradise, Ti leaf, Coconut and Palm Trees.

The open-style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features granite countertops in the kitchen, imported Indian slate flooring throughout, Mahogany doors and double-pane tinted aluminum windows. Off-grid living with 26 photovoltaic (PV) panels, solar hot water, 12 (6 volt) batteries and diesel power generator. Need extra space? The detached garage offers an additional living area with bath for your guest. 800 square foot steel farm building with 2 solar panels. John Deer Tractor and Polaris are negotiable.

For open house information, contact Donald Watson, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Island Lifestyle at 808-880-1290

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-655332)

27-265 Old Mamalahoa Hwy, Papaikou, 96781

3 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Walk back in time across a covered lanai into this preserved 1938 Plantation Manager’s home. A Dutch door opens into original plantation charm introduced by brilliant bay widows, 10’10" ceilings & hard wood floors. Throughout the house, double-hung windows bring in sunshine & cool breezes, plus the living area of the house is traditionally raised above ground, to capture cooling trade winds. Beyond the living & dining room areas is a unique, historic Butler’s Pantry with built-in glass & regular cabinets, shelves & large countertop. One door leads to the large kitchen: 22 cabinets, 11 drawers, over 20’ of countertop, pantry, back door & double windows over a double sink. Another leads to what could be a bedroom, office, or recreation room. All 3 bedrooms have 2 large closets in each & one has a 1/2 bath, too. Hall bathroom has a tub & separate walk in shower. An additional toilet & utility sink are in the 420sf, unfinished area under the house. The circular floor plan makes this house feel like it is MUCH BIGGER than 1514sf !!! The home is in good physical condition & some minor cosmetic work would make it shine! Up the private paved driveway, there is a separate, double garage & workshop. A big greenhouse is waiting for your tender loving care. Around the house is a low-maintenance, bright green lawn with easy-to-care for mature plants. Papaikou is a prime location, with County water & sewer systems. It’s a quaint, multi-cultural, multi-generation historical area 10 miles or less from the historic Downtown Hilo Area, airport, schools, university, hospital, medical offices, Astronomy Offices, shopping & farmers’ market, big-box stores, churches, banks, restaurants, parks & beaches. Papaikou is also part of the historical & scenic Hamakua Heritage Corridor with waterfalls, gulches, shops, museums & whale watching. Walk to K-9 school, Plantation Museum, credit union, post office, beach and transfer station! 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mz8xJdyUyoi

For open house information, contact Tawny Bergman, Jade Dream Properties, LLC at 808-987-7171

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-656082)

1008 Ulana Pl, Hilo, 96720

3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Check out this awesome find for a large, 1,899 sqft 3bd/2ba home in highly desirable Ahualani Subdivision. Located on corner of culdesac in this well-established neighborhood, this home's entire exterior has been recently painted along with a redone master bath, kitchen and dining and also features 2 living spaces. Just add your finishing touches and make this home your own, today. Stroll down the sidewalks of this friendly neighborhood to the popular Ahualani park. A great fit for those active families looking for great outdoor space while having the convenience of an easily maintainable yard.

For open house information, contact Reyn Shimooka, Century 21 Homefinders of Hawaii at 808-935-7119

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-656601)

27-111 Hikina Pl, Hilo, 96720

3 Beds 3 Baths | $974,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,281 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Relax at Honolii By The Sea! This desired, rarely available area is conveniently located only 5 miles from Historic downtown Hilo, and the airport. Beautiful, quiet, very well constructed & maintained, this custom built, 3 bed, 3 bath, 2,281 sqft single family home on a 18,731 sqft lot, is now available for you to enjoy. Wake up to the Sunrise over the ocean, Hilo Bay, and seasonal Whales. Found throughout the home, Mahogany is on the Grand Staircase, window sills, ledges, closet doors, lighting frames, and trim. Open and spacious with Vaulted beamed ceilings and large Windows. This home features a Jet bath tub, large walk in Shower, walk in Pantry, Marble and Slate tiles, indoor Koi pond, 4 covered Lanais, outdoor Shower, large lava rock Walls, Central AC, large driveway with Parking, a 1.5 car garage with workbench, and a very large Fenced side yard to build your Pool if desired.

For open house information, contact Samuel Schaus, Keller Williams Realty Maui at 808-270-1046

Copyright © 2021 Hawaii Information Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HISHI-654732)

