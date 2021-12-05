ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Take a look at these homes on the Danville market now

Danville Times
Danville Times
 5 days ago

(Danville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Danville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOaM0_0dEhX6Rf00

204 Eagle Drive, Covington, 47932

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction by Ratcliff Homes situated on a .5 acre lot on Rivercrest Golf Club. This beautiful "Lily" open concept design features 1,906 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The 4th bedroom could be used as an office, etc. Vinyl Plank flooring in Key Largo color throughout the main living areas and guest baths with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen and baths offer white soft close cabinets with Pearl Gray quartz countertops. Master bath features tiled walls and flooring. Great Room showcases a gas fireplace with white shiplap to ceiling. Exterior front design is Hardie Board in Library Pewter color with Buckingham Limestone. Concrete drive with 3 car garage, covered entry porch and covered back patio. Close to downtown and walking trail.

For open house information, contact Gina Stalcup, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-611-3912

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202149826)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V9UB7_0dEhX6Rf00

1920 Meridian Street, Danville, 61832

3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss out on this deal! Come check out this lovely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. Hard wood floors newly remodeled kitchen, a second full bath added to the basement, a new deck added to the front of the house (2020) , a large spaced deck in the back , and a professionally installed pool to enjoy your hot summer days in. Brand new roof done in 2021 with wonderful curve appeal that will amaze you. Plus all Kitchen appliances are included!!

For open house information, contact Kendrick Davis, KELLER WILLIAMS-TREC at 217-356-6100

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11259283)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vd96v_0dEhX6Rf00

1203 Lorraine Street, Danville, 61832

2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Bring your vision to life in this 2 bedroom home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Danville. Lots of potential with the layout and bonus room. Detached garage and unfinished basement for additional storage. Home is being sold as is.

For open house information, contact Ryan Dallas, RYAN DALLAS REAL ESTATE at 217-351-4900

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11278654)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245SWH_0dEhX6Rf00

2209 Smith Avenue, Danville, 61832

2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Situated on a large lot, this 2 bedroom home has plenty to offer. Hardwood floors flow through the main living room and bedrooms. You'll appreciate the space in the eat-in kitchen, which offers newer cabinetry. A bonus room off of the kitchen gives you many possibilities as a den, office, or workout space and includes access to the back patio overlooking the spacious backyard. This home sits on a full unfinished basement for even more potential living area! There's bonus storage in the garden shed and attached 1 car garage. Property is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Ryan Dallas, RYAN DALLAS REAL ESTATE at 217-351-4900

Copyright © 2021 Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MREDIL-11275659)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Danville Times

Danville Times

Danville, IL
205
Followers
327
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy