Take a look at these homes on the Danville market now

(Danville, IL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Danville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

204 Eagle Drive, Covington, 47932 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Construction by Ratcliff Homes situated on a .5 acre lot on Rivercrest Golf Club. This beautiful "Lily" open concept design features 1,906 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. The 4th bedroom could be used as an office, etc. Vinyl Plank flooring in Key Largo color throughout the main living areas and guest baths with carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen and baths offer white soft close cabinets with Pearl Gray quartz countertops. Master bath features tiled walls and flooring. Great Room showcases a gas fireplace with white shiplap to ceiling. Exterior front design is Hardie Board in Library Pewter color with Buckingham Limestone. Concrete drive with 3 car garage, covered entry porch and covered back patio. Close to downtown and walking trail.

1920 Meridian Street, Danville, 61832 3 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Don't miss out on this deal! Come check out this lovely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home. Hard wood floors newly remodeled kitchen, a second full bath added to the basement, a new deck added to the front of the house (2020) , a large spaced deck in the back , and a professionally installed pool to enjoy your hot summer days in. Brand new roof done in 2021 with wonderful curve appeal that will amaze you. Plus all Kitchen appliances are included!!

1203 Lorraine Street, Danville, 61832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $30,000 | Single Family Residence | 925 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Bring your vision to life in this 2 bedroom home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in Danville. Lots of potential with the layout and bonus room. Detached garage and unfinished basement for additional storage. Home is being sold as is.

2209 Smith Avenue, Danville, 61832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,075 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Situated on a large lot, this 2 bedroom home has plenty to offer. Hardwood floors flow through the main living room and bedrooms. You'll appreciate the space in the eat-in kitchen, which offers newer cabinetry. A bonus room off of the kitchen gives you many possibilities as a den, office, or workout space and includes access to the back patio overlooking the spacious backyard. This home sits on a full unfinished basement for even more potential living area! There's bonus storage in the garden shed and attached 1 car garage. Property is being sold as-is.

