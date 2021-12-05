On the hunt for a home in Granbury? These houses are on the market

(Granbury, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Granbury will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

3915 Pecan Valley Court, Granbury, 76048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $357,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 1990

BACK ON THE MARKET! This property is a must see! This home on a MAIN body of water, boasts a 2 story boat doc, equipped with 2 boat slips, and a dual seadoo lift. Walk out to go to the dreamy dock to a completely covered patio. this home also has two storage rooms with tiled flooring.

2043 Spieth Street, Granbury, 76048 3 Beds 3 Baths | $415,159 | Single Family Residence | 2,434 Square Feet | Built in 2021

MLS# 14712650 - Built by Antares Homes - Ready Now! ~ Winter Completion - Formal Dining Room - Separate Study - Tile Surround Direct Vent Gas Fireplace - Large Covered Patio Sprawling over a single-story, the expansive foyer with boxed ceilings welcomes you to the formal dining room. The study is separated by double doors. The beautiful tile surrounds the direct vent gas fireplace. The Kitchen has ample storage and granite counter space, stainless steel appliances, a double door pantry, and a central island breakfast nook with a built-in window seat for additional seating. It also provides direct access to the large rear-covered patio for the ultimate outdoor living experience.

4715 Medina Street, Granbury, 76048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW HOME BUILD- like a brand new baby! PEACE-QUIET FINALLY, no more stress! Just relax, enjoy the sceneries, amenities, upcoming subdivision, after long day! Mature trees, community is by Lake Granbury, in Canyon Creek POA! Man gated security guard, including gated pool, parks, basketball, tennis, private boat launch for water lovers, fishing pier, close to old town historic Granbury. Houses floor plan has 2 separated bedrooms from Master bedroom, which includes walk-in shower, double bathroom sinks, plenty spacious closet, for those shopping lovers! Open concept in living room & kitchen, high ceilings, throughout. Kitchen-appliance package, large pantry for storage.

5425 Sun Meadow Circle, Granbury, 76049 2 Beds 2 Baths | $135,500 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath singlewide mobile home on 1.18 acres in a quiet established neighborhood in Granbury on the Ft Worth Side with easy access to shopping & Hwy 377. Seller is improving the metal structure on the property as well as adding a covered porch on the front. Great for Starter home or investor for rental property. Buyer to verify accuracy of all information including room & lot sizes, schools, taxes, amenities, etc. Neither Seller nor Listing Agent make any warranties or representation as to accuracy.

