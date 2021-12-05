On the hunt for a home in Sherman? These houses are on the market

(Sherman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sherman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1712 Cannon Street, Van Alstyne, 75495 4 Beds 4 Baths | $619,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,118 Square Feet | Built in 2021

PERRY HOMES NEW CONSTRUCTION! Home office with French doors frames the entry. Guest suite with a walk-in closet and a full bath. Media room with French doors. Kitchen features a large pantry and a large island with built-in seating space. Family room with a wall of windows and a wood mantel fireplace. Primary suite with 12-foot coffered ceilings. Double doors lead to primary bath with separate vanities, a garden tub, separate glass-enclosed shower, and two walk-in closets. Covered backyard patio. Mud room leads to Three-car garage.

5110 Twin Oaks Court, Denison, 75020 5 Beds 3 Baths | $512,769 | Single Family Residence | 3,206 Square Feet | Built in 2022

MLS# 14713196 - Built by Highland Homes - To Be Built! ~ The Yorkshire-Elevation-C is a 2-story with tons of room for the family. Spacious kitchen will have White-painted Cabinets and Granite Countertops. Breakfast Nook. Trash Can Pullout. Pendant Lighting. Fireplace in the Family Room. Master with Bay Window. Master Bath will have a Separate Shower and Tub. Gameroom. 5 Bedrooms. Study. Tankless Water Heater. Smart Home Features and so much more!

2407 Sunset Street, Denison, 75020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,289 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Hard to find home in fast growing Denison TX. This is a great investment property or your next home! Great location close to schools and park, waiting for your family. This is an easy access location, close to parks and schools, was tenant occupied by the same tenant for the past 10 years. A must for the money! Minutes to Lake Texoma, 5 min to retail, medical, dining and schools. 30 min to DFW on US 75 or US 82. If you are looking for a great location, priced to sell, you may have found it! 4th bedroom is with utility room along with 2nd bathroom with shower, off of back of home. Home is vacant at this time, and will be offered as is. New roof summer of 2021.

926 W Nelson Street, Denison, 75020 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,201 Square Feet | Built in 1918

****OWNER FINANCING**** Looking for a low monthly payment? This property just may be the one you are looking for. Credit Score on the lower side that is okay the seller said hey let's talk Real Estate. Owner Financing... The principle and interest approx $$1441 There is a current rental income of 1200 a month you can keep the rental income if you wish to do so or move in as the renter is month to month. Let's talk about how you can make this beautiful house your home today. ***Hard to find Owner financing options here it is... all information to be verified by the buyer or buyers agent

