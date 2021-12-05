ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Check out these Parkersburg homes on the market

 5 days ago

(Parkersburg, WV) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Parkersburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bi6KG_0dEhX2ul00

251 Rector Rd, Parkersburg, 26105

3 Beds 1 Bath | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1950

House needs some TLC. Many possibilities! Three bedroom, one bath home. 90x262.38 lot. Great location! To be sold as-is. No warranties.

For open house information, contact Pam Dils, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4336864)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMNqB_0dEhX2ul00

422 Gladstone St, Parkersburg, 26101

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,500 | Single Family Residence | 708 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Comfortable 2 bedroom ranch with a carport, laundry, and 20X22 storage building. The home has been updated on the inside to include a full tub/shower combo, vanity, hickory cabinetry, and has been freshly painted. The home comes with a range, microwave, refrigerator, bathroom metal shelves, window AC, washer, and dryer. Well insulated, very efficient with older forced air furnace that heats home quickly, and one window AC can cool home. Sq ft is approx. Large freshly stained 10X20 front deck for enjoying your morning coffee, a small side, and front yard (but no backyard). New roof November 2021. Possibly this property could be used commercially.

For open house information, contact Colleen A Cooper, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4323900)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEeo2_0dEhX2ul00

930-932 Juliana Street, Parkersburg, 26101

6 Beds 6 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,916 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This Pre-War Four-square brick home is a GEM in the Historic Juliana District! Originally configured as a duplex the previous owners tastefully converted it to a single family home while maintaining the beautiful original details. All the French paned pocket doors, woodwork and floors are pristine and the TEN gas fireplaces are fully functioning. This home has 6 bedrooms and 6 full baths all of which are in lovely condition. The kitchen is updated and HUGE with a beautiful recently added Florida room perfect for entertaining large parties. The roof and windows are less than 5 years old with many other updates throughout. There is also a 3 car garage and additional parking pad added when the sunroom was built. Large clean and dry basement is perfect for a workshop or storage. Third floor has 2 one bedroom apartments which have each generated $599/month. So much to say in a small space....MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Will Richmond, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4333187)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PlLtw_0dEhX2ul00

606 Putnam St, Parkersburg, 26101

3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,243 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Cute 1.5 story 3 BR - 1 Full bath home. Fenced in back yard with 1 stall detached garage. The home is currently used as a rental property @ $750 per month. Tenant pays utilities.

For open house information, contact Steven M Shaver, BHHS Professional Realty at 304-428-7653

(ID: realtor---3yd-NEOHREXOH-4291531)

See more property details

Comments / 0

