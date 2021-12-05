Check out these homes on the Del Rio market now

(Del Rio, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Del Rio. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

500 Broadview, Del Rio, 78840 5 Beds 3 Baths | $340,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,113 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Look no further than this beautiful ranch style home surrounded by large mesquite trees to make your own retro meets functional dreams come true. Located in Ceniza hills, the open floor plan of the main living areas is an entertainers dream. The 5 bedrooms and 3 baths are large and spacious with enough room to make it your own unique space. One bedroom could become a homeowner's dream walk-in closet or private sitting area. The customizations are endless. The patio space is also perfect for entertaining with plenty of shade and privacy. Don't wait to schedule your showing! For a private showing, please contact Kourtney Wardlaw 830-734-9197

716 Stricklen, Del Rio, 78840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,026 Square Feet | Built in 1967

You don't want to miss out on this centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bath home just a walk from Fox Drive park and close to all local shops. This home offers extra spacious bedrooms, Kitchen granite counter tops and many upgrades from new wood grain tile flooring, new paint, new doors and a new 6 month old central unit. Home has 2 family rooms just in time for your holiday gatherings and a additional Covered drive way for those crazy Del Rio storms. Don't miss out, come look at this home today..... Call Alma Crisp at 830-422-7913 for your personal showing. Agent Related to Seller (Seller still working on some repairs)

118 Rolling Ridge Dr, Del Rio, 78840 4 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,171 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Elegant custom home with flowing 4-bedroom 2.5 baths situated at the very top of highly desirable Ceniza Hills!! The open split floor plan features twelve foot ceilings and AMAZING natural light. You will love the model home feel with Tuscan-inspired architecture and Mediterranean look. The pool features natural gas heating, a waterfall, hot tub and underwater lighting. Too many upgrades to list! Close to shopping, restaurants and the loop. THIS GEM WON'T LAST LONG, MUST SEE!!!

504 Plaza, Del Rio, 78840 4 Beds 3 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 1967

Nice 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large beautiful back yard great for entertainment! With a little TLC you can turn this into the perfect home for you and your family!

