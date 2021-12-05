Check out these homes for sale in Minot now

(Minot, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minot will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

14 Sw 24Th St., Minot, 58701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Turn key! This 4 bedroom 2 bath property is full of updates inside and out. Immediately upon entering you will find the sight lines create a very open floor plan while still having very defined spaces. The living room is spacious and has direct access through the sliding door to the fenced yard for the perfect indoor/outdoor feel in the summer time. The dining room is centrally located between the living room and kitchen for ease at meal time or while entertaining. The kitchen features two tone cabinetry, stainless appliances and ample cabinetry as well as a walk in pantry. There are 3 bedrooms on the main level as well as a full bath with soaker tub. The recently finished lower level has an inviting second master style bedroom with attached 3/4 bath. The family room is huge with new vinyl flooring, wood ceiling and trim. Laundry is located in the lower level along with the utility room and plenty of room for storage. The large fenced yard comes complete with shed and sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Betsy Fogarty, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800

11350 Dakota Ridge Rd, Minot, 58701 5 Beds 3 Baths | $624,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,076 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Surrounded by mature trees, this beautiful custom home is a rare find! The main floor features a large living room connected to a sunroom with an unbeatable view, laundry room, and the dining room connected to the gourmet kitchen which includes quartz countertops, double ovens, hood vent, coffee bar, and SS appliances. Continue down the hall where you will find two bedrooms, a full bath, and the master suite. The master suite includes a huge bedroom with a private deck, fabulous bathroom with double sinks, tile shower, soaking tub, linen cabinet, and a walk-in closet. In the walk-out basement you will discover a massive family room, wet bar with a pool table, work out space, two more bedrooms, a full bath, and multiple storage rooms. Outside you will be amazed by the pull through drive way welcoming you to the 2.24 acre lot, the wrap around porch that is perfect for enjoying the evenings with friends, a wonderful garden area, custom landscaping, a gorgeous pond with koi fish, shed, and more. BONUS: The basement and attached 3 car garage have in floor heat, there is a wonderful mudroom when you enter from the garage, and a hobby room with even more storage!

For open house information, contact MEHGAN KRUEGER, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800

1325 13Th St Sw, Minot, 58701 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,708 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Super nice 5 bedroom 3 bath home in the desirable and conveniently located SW Knolls neighborhood of Minot. This 2708 sf split foyer features a beautiful landscaped fenced yard with mature trees, central air for those hot summer days, and gas fireplace on those cold winter days! includes underground sprinklers, oversized double garage with workshop area and new exterior EFIS maintenance free siding. Good looking Eat in kitchen, separate dining area with access to the large deck for your outdoor enjoyment. A great room off the entry allows for easy entertaining on the upper level. Master bedroom features an en-suite bath with double sinks and two closets, office, guest bedroom and full bath complete the upper level. The walk out lower level family room with gas fireplace and wet bar is sure to be a great hangout. Oversized finished laundry room with window, guest room, full bath and bright spacious 5th bedroom or exercise room also on the lower level. Updated recessed lighting and blinds in the Pella windows are just a couple of the many upgrades this home features. Walking distance to Edison, Jim Hill and Magic City Campus and a short drive to Dakota Square Mall, grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Dale Lawson, NextHome Legendary Properties at 701-852-8151

1123 Main St S, Minot, 58701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Are you ready to see THEE CUTEST Home centrally located in Minot?? Before entering, it may look a little on the smaller side but........once you are inside, your mind will be blown. This 2 bed/ 1 Bath/ Attached 1 Stall garage with a Bonus Room will keep you wondering where the end of it really is. Did I mention the bedroom closets? Each room has it's very own walk-in closet.....a clothing lover and/or storage lover's dream! Pulling into the driveway you will see a 400 square foot concrete patio, suitable for all of your gatherings or bbq's. Plenty more to mention but you will have to stop in and see it! Call your favorite Agent today to schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Tanya Cowart, KW Inspire Realty at 701-838-6800