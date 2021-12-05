Check out these homes for sale in West Bend now

(West Bend, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

W197N16531 Aspen Drive, Jackson, 53037 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don't miss this action in Jackson. A meticulously maintained property located on a quiet street. This cozy ranch is soaked in natural light. Patio from kitchen leads to spacious backyard deck. Attached 1/2 bath to main bedroom. The property includes newer furnace and hot water heater. Basement is wide open for your own development ideas and does include higher ceilings and piping for a bathroom. Garage has opener and keypad access. Property to be sold As Is.

210 W Bonduel St, Theresa, 53091 4 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great opportunity for homeownership!! This well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bath home has a large eat-in kitchen with plenty of cupboard space., The good size Livingroom has built in bookshelves. Plenty of closets and a nice back yard, all on a quiet side street right off main street Theresa. Walk down the street to the park and the boat launch on the Rock river. Only a block from the school. Appliances are included. Hot water heat, furnace is approximately 8 yrs old. Home is being sold as is.

N4085 State Road 67, Campbellsport, 53010 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Lake Home, only ninety minutes from Illinois border, less than an hour from Milwaukee, (on the very social and popular ''Long Lake,'') is awaiting its new owner! Fresh and cozy interior will make you feel at home! Screen enclosed, new hot tub with view of your pier and water frontage! 4 spacious bedrooms/ 3 full bathrooms. Stone countertops in kitchen, beautifully tiled baths, newer sim wood flooring and newer carpeting! Roof and siding are five years old. Shed, pier, and lots of parking, slab, driveway, AND some land across the road. Enjoy all the loveliness of this home! See it today!

1016 Wallace Lake Rd, West Bend, 53090 4 Beds 4 Baths | $748,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,302 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 9 car garage home is situated on 8.2 wooded acres just minutes from Little Green Lake with a boat launch and 2 access points to get in. Full gourmet kitchen remodel featuring all high-end stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and custom walnut island with seating for more. Great room with stone fireplace, custom hardwood floors and walk-out to top deck. First floor full bath, laundry and office. Huge primary bedroom on the 2nd floor with newly renovated en-suite bath. 3 other bedrooms and full bath upstairs. 2 exterior decks. Finished basement with fireplace, half bath, flex/exercise area and attached 6 car garage with access to the basement. . Beautiful finishes throughout the home on a quiet lot.

