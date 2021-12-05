On the hunt for a home in Tupelo? These houses are on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Tupelo, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tupelo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyzH4_0dEhWvcE00

2102 Horton St., Tupelo, 38801

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,170 Square Feet | Built in 1975

WOW! Hurry to see this 4 bed 3 bath house located on 1.49 acres in the heart of Tupelo. Property has been meticulously updated with modern bathrooms, updated light fixtures and fresh paint throughout. 1st Floor: Three bedrooms, living, kitchen, two bathrooms, separate laundry and office. Upstairs is fourth bedroom, bathroom and extra bonus space. Spacious, beautifully landscaped fenced corner lot with two storage buildings, fire pit, side porch and two car garage. This property has everything!!! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Meredith Martin, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2784)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx6bC_0dEhWvcE00

3223 Ms-178, Mooreville, 38857

3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Two for the price of one! Amazing main house has been well maintained and only in need of cosmetic updates. New Roof in 2021. Spacious floor plan with open living, dining and kitchen, three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a HUGE L shaped bonus room with private entrance that could be a mother-in-law suite or 4th bedroom. Separate laundry room. Tons of storage. Single car carport with two additional storage rooms. Two storage buildings. The white building at front of property was built as beauty salon and currently rents for $500 month on month to month lease. Large patio and 2.5 acres of private beautiful rolling land. So many possibilities! Hurry to see this awesome property. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Meredith Martin, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2756)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICc7U_0dEhWvcE00

151 Deer Park Road, Tupelo, 38804

3 Beds 3 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,868 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on Deer Park Road! Offers two living areas, laundry room & shop. All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Laurie Webb, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-3066)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWKx1_0dEhWvcE00

4800 Redbud Dr., Belden, 38826

4 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 1993

This immaculate one owner lakefront 4BR/3.5BA home in desirable Oak Meadows checks all the boxes! Large professionally landscaped cul-de-sac lot, two story entry, formal living and dining rooms, new flooring throughout. Family room and sitting area with lake views and wet bar. Beautiful kitchen with brand new stainless appliances and new granite countertops. Huge master suite with sitting area and double sided fireplace opening to the master bath with soaking tub and separate shower. Three other large bedrooms and two additional full baths give you plenty or room for family and guests! Large backyard with patio and one of the best lake views in all of Oak Meadows! All info subject to verification.

For open house information, contact Jenifer Decker, TM REALTORS at 662-842-3844

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-3110)

