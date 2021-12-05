Check out these homes for sale in Lenoir now

(Lenoir, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lenoir will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

304 Greenvalley Place Ne, Lenoir, 28645 2 Beds 1 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Handyman special. Almost one acre in city limits close to schools, emergency services, shopping and major links. Needs repairs and updates but has unlimited possibilities. Single wide mobile home with full addition now being used as storage building but could be repaired for use. Several storage outbuildings on property. Small creek on backside of lot with plenty of backyard room for garden or other. Seller will make no repairs, sold as is. Long term renter occupies home now, would like to stay. One hour notice to show.

For open house information, contact Steve Bentley, Kelley Realty at 828-496-8861

2486 Barefoot Lane, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Don't miss this well maintained split level home with a beautiful fenced in back yard!! Hardwoods installed in 2010. 10x22 Trek deck built in 2014 with treated frame and fiberon railing. Lower level has a perfect area for a workshop or craft room. Septic pumped in 2020. New 50gal water heater with expansion tank installed in 2020. Windows replaced in 2008. Ductwork and furnace replaced in 2011. Roof overlay in 2017. Roof vents replaced in 2013. Carpet on stairs has been removed to make it easier for new flooring to be installed.

For open house information, contact Meredith Berry, RE/MAX A-Team at 828-324-8326

913 Woodbine Place Ne, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable Lower Creek area of Lenoir, NC. This 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan. You're going to love the warm hardwood flooring as well as the arched doorways. The spacious living room features a gas fireplace and delightfully opens to the kitchen. The kitchen offers spacious cabinets, granite countertops, island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite features hardwood floors with a large ensuite bathroom with separate vanities and a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered front porch and relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck. The double garage is perfect for your cars and outdoor equipment. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and more!

For open house information, contact Marianna Geyer, EXP REALTY LLC at 888-584-9431

1445 Draco Road, Lenoir, 28645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,049 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come enjoy country living at its finest in this beautiful custom-built brick ranch perfectly situated on 21.86 rolling acres. You will love the quintessential old barn in the side field, the mature muscadine and scuppernong vines, the chicken coops nestled in the tree line, the insulated oversized detached garage/workshop and the spacious, covered patio overlooking the pool area out back. This home boasts a large kitchen and dining area, gracious living room with a gas log fireplace, a primary bedroom with private en suite along with 2 additional bedrooms, an office and a guest bath. The full unfinished basement is already plumbed for an additional bathroom allowing even more space to expand and make this your dream home. The sink fixtures are fed by the spring offering wonderful drinking water. All other fixtures are fed by the well. With a large portion of this property cleared, the possibilities are endless! Make your appointment for a private showing today!

For open house information, contact Aaris Biddix, Keller Williams Realty at 704-809-1118