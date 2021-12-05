On the hunt for a home in Eureka? These houses are on the market

(Eureka, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3333 Harrison Avenue, Eureka, 95503 3 Beds 2 Baths | $569,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 1961

A Lovely, State of the Art Home including Smart Lights, Smart Automatic Sprinklers, Google Nest Thermostat, Night Owl Security System, Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Appliances, Touchless Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet and More. Natural Light Abounds throughout the House with Vaulted Ceilings, Sky Lights and Solar Tubes. In the Evening, Enjoy LED Mood Lighting and Radiant Heat from the Living Room Gas Fireplace, or Head to the Redwood Studded, Stamped Concrete Backyard Patio to Entertain Family and Friends around a Complete Outdoor Kitchen and Stunning Gas Fire Pit. Plenty of Storage on the Premises with 2 Sheds and A Storage Attic. Just Steps Away from Sequoia Park and Zoo, Shopping, Schools and Medical Facilities.

For open house information, contact Annalise von Borstel, Ming Tree, REALTORS at 707-445-4500

7361 West End Road, Arcata, 95521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PRICED TO SELL! Perched above the Mad River sits this cozy home nestled in it's own 3.2 acre Redwood Forest. In addition to the 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, the home features a sunroom off the kitchen/dining room and a detached 120 sq.ft building with power that would make a great office, artist studio or guest bedroom. The living room boast a woodstove and large bay windows to soak up the picturesque views. The property also enjoys a large garden shed and RV parking on a cement slab with both power and water hookups. You'll be impressed by the natural beauty, peaceful tranquility and abundant wildlife this property enjoys. Call your Realtor for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Chris Dannewitz, California Real Estate at 707-845-5988

2703 Union Street, Eureka, 95501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 750 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Great investment opportunity! This hidden gem enjoys a 1 bedroom, 750 sq.ft cottage with additional storage space and sits on a parcel that's zoned multi-family. Come bring your ideas on how to maximize this properties full potential!

For open house information, contact Chris Dannewitz, California Real Estate at 707-845-5988

1949 Park Street, Arcata, 95521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 882 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This Lovely Remodeled Oceanside THREEPLEX, is MAGICAL, a great place to call home AND EARN INCOME at the same time! Property consists of a 1br 1ba Custom Home w Vaulted ceilings and PROPANE FIREPLACE, a 3br 2ba Custom Remodeled Manufacturered Home, and a 2br 1ba Custom and Hip Mobile with exotic hardwood and Propane Fireplace ALL THREE HOMES ARE SEPERATELY FENCED , have New Custom Locally Crafted Kitchens, New Decks ,New Windows,New Custom Flooring and many many recent upgrades. Live in the back house and AIRBNB the other two! This property is .41 acres with the OCEAN AND DUNES LITERALLY BEHIND YOUR YARD. Multi unit backs to OCEAN!! 5 Minutes to the New Polytechnic! 100 meters to the Ocean! Come Live the Humboldt Dream! PRICE FIRM

For open house information, contact Jonathan Minerick, Homecoin.com at 888-400-2513