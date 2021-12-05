Check out these homes for sale in Hammond now

(Hammond, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hammond. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

24375 Water Hickory Rd, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 3 Baths | $305,635 | Single Family Residence | 2,205 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Cypress Reserve!The Midland is a beautiful and spacious two-story home! This new home features a large bedroom suite on the first floor with a huge walk-in closet. The first floor also has a spacious family rooms, breakfast area, large utility room, full guest bath, and a second bedroom. The second floor has two more bedrooms, a loft, and one full bathroom.Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless gas appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

19299 Providence Ridge Drive, Hammond, 70403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $296,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,669 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Adorable 2 year old home with SPACIOUS open floor plan & vaulted ceilings. Primary Bedroom, Bonus Room, and Formal Dinning area on first floor. 3 Bedrooms and 2nd Living Room upstairs. Primary Bedroom features a private backyard patio & large walk in closet. Upgrades include lux crown molding, extra exterior lighting, gutters, smart home features, above ground pool with patio addition. Neighborhood features sidewalks and playground.

107 E Green Street, Hammond, 70403 1 Bed 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 519 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Cute 1 bed, 1 bath shotgun home located in Hammond city limits. Oversized lot provides plenty of yard space and privacy. Centrally located within walking distance to Zemurray Park, city skate park and city pool. Only 5 minute drive to the mall, downtown Hammond and Southeastern University. 11 foot shiplap ceilings and shiplap walls add historic charm to this cottage style home.

24344 Dawson Court, Ponchatoula, 70454 4 Beds 2 Baths | $261,830 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in None

New Home in Cypress Reserve!The Cali is a beautiful and spacious one-story home! It features a modern open floor plan design. The foyer opens into the large kitchen, dining area, and family room. The kitchen features an island and a large pantry. The bedroom suite has a walk-in closet and. It also has three other bedrooms, another full bath, a utility room, and a two-car garage. Modern finishes include 3 cm granite, stainless gas appliances and hard surface flooring. Smart home features are also included for added convenience and security. Book your appointment for a tour today!

