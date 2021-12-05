Take a look at these homes for sale in Elmira

(Elmira, NY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Elmira. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

148 Owens, Horseheads, 14845 4 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,899 Square Feet | Built in None

Large, nicely done, multi level. Potential for 6 bedrooms, office, playrooms or walk in closet potential. move in and enjoy this spacious home. corner lot, not a busy street, large yard & close to amenities.

3050 Smith Rd, Wellsburg, 14894 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,357 Square Feet | Built in None

Must love wildlife! Sitting on 1.3 acres on the outskirts of town sits this charming little ranch, with beautiful country views. Sit on the back deck and experience how friendly the deer are. Freshly poured concrete walk to step inside this beautiful move in ready home with an all new bright kitchen with lovely granite countertops. 2 Pantry's for plenty of storage and new carpeting throughout. Clean full basement with new 200 amp cb, New hot water tank, pressure tank and new black metal roof. Spacious attached two car garage. Owners are licensed real estate agents.

1680 Grand Central Ave, Elmira Heights, 14903 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in None

Ranch home with additional lot. Hardwood floors, replacement windows, finished basement/man cave. All rooms freshly painted, addition on back of house could be 3rd bedroom or rec room. Everything in basement stays, (bar, booths, neon signs, beer cooler, refrigerator, other signs). Extra lot has entrance from yard or side street.

44 Fairview Terrace, Horseheads, 14845 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Three bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in Horseheads with 2 car attached garage. Part of the property is in the Town and part is in the Village. Nice kitchen with pantry, master Bedroom features walk in closet with large master bath and jetted tub. Basement has poured foundation and could easily be finished into a great rec room! With a little TLC this property can be a great home! Call now to see this property! It won't last long! Square footage and taxes to be verified by buyers agent.

