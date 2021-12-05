Check out these homes for sale in El Centro now

(El Centro, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in El Centro than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1485 0 Cypress Dr, El Centro, 92243 4 Beds 2 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1963

LOCATION AND CHARM! This beautiful property is centrally located in one of El Centro's finest neighborhoods, adjacent to Bucklin Park, close to shopping and the hospital. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on an oversized lot with a large swimming pool. Cozy up to the fireplace or entertain in the brand new kitchen, complete with stainless appliances and quartz countertops. This home has been refreshed with new paint, a new roof, and AC's replaced in the last 5 years. Additional amenities include plantation shutters, pockets doors, walk-in master wardrobe, a detached air conditioned workshop, with 2 covered parking spaces and alley access, as well as plenty of storage space. This home has old world charm with all the recent updates desired.

294 W Horne Rd, El Centro, 92243 4 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Here's a FIXER on 4.76 acres situated on the NE corner of Horne/Clark in El Centro. There's 2 homes on this site, the largest is the stucco house which is 2088sf and has the concrete circle drive. It's a 4 bedroom 2 bath home with a pool. The older house on the corner was built in 1950. See attached building record for historical data on this property. There's fencing and gates around this property. Very difficult to find a home on almost 5 acres close to the city. With the right vision, you can see the potential of how beautiful this property can be. Look at the house across the street.

305 W Holt Ave, El Centro, 92243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous, affordable home is something you don't really see in todays market!

537 0 J M Ostrey St, Calexico, 92231 3 Beds 1 Bath | $259,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Super cozy home in the Las Casitas park area in Calexico, CA. Minutes away from schools, and centrally located from all the shopping centers. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath house offers a spacious back yard with plenty of trees and great areas to spend time outside. Concrete walkways all around the house including patio. This is an amazing opportunity for you to own your first home in a neighbor-friendly area and within 50 feet of Las Casitas Park.

