On the hunt for a home in Muskogee? These houses are on the market

(Muskogee, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Muskogee. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

804 Creek Street, Muskogee, 74403 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Calling all Investors! Let's add this property to your portfolio. 2 bed 1 bath with 1 car garage ready for you to add your custom touches. Large yard with plenty of room. Electric panel just updated as well.

516 S 6Th Street, Porter, 74454 4 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Enjoy country living in the charming rural community of Porter. This home is located on a prime corner lot which includes 6 city lots with mature trees & spacious room to garden or create an outdoor gathering place. Close to school and local stores, easily accessible to turnpike. Porter offers a 15 minute drive to Coweta or Muskogee. This home provides 2 baths, 2 spacious living areas, & the garage conversion listed as a 4th bedroom could be 3rd living space. New paint interior & flooring, some updates.

3725 Coventry Lane, Muskogee, 74403 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,525 Square Feet | Built in 2020

PRICE REDUCED!!! Custom built home in Hilldale School District! This beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath has a 20x22 bonus room upstairs, a mini split unit in each bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors upstairs and sits on a corner lot! Offers an open floor plan, large kitchen island, granite countertops, formal dining area, split floor plan, flooring in part of attic, and jaccuzi tub in master, . Very efficient home with foam insullation and heat pump for main unit. 4th bedroom could be used as an office.

312 Gawf Road, Muskogee, 74403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,725 Square Feet | Built in 1980

WELL MAINTAINED UPDATED 3 BED, 2 BATH BRICK HOME, NEWER WOOD FLOORS, TWO LIVING AREAS, DEN WITH FIREPLACE,UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTER TOPS, FRIGIDAIRE GALLERY GRAY APPL, TRAVERTINE BACK-SPLASH; HOT WATER TANK 2-3 YEARS OLD, ROOF 2013, NEW PAINT THROUGH OUT, LARGE MASTER SUITE W/WALK-IN CLOSET, LARGE UTILITY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE W/SAFE ROOM, WROUGHT IRON FENCE

