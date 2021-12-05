Top homes for sale in Longview

(Longview, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

830 Waters Watch Rd, Kalama, 98625 3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Beautiful home with territorial and river views! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, a spacious kitchen with tile counters and eating area and the Primary suite all on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs for entertaining. Great backyard with deck and mature landscaping. A MUST SEE!!

29588 Fir St, Rainier, 97048 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Stunning Bridge & Columbia River views from this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Remodeled & ready to move in! New vinyl windows, flooring, SS appliances, fixtures, and fresh paint. Lg. primary suite w/vanity. Laundry/mudroom & plenty of storage. Detached oversized one car garage approx 14x27,building now! This home is perfectly located boat launch less than 2 miles from home, minutes to boat launch, shopping, schools, and parks. Longview/Kelso just over the bridge! Schedule a showing!

1016 20Th Ave, Longview, 98632 2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1942

FANTASTIC LOCATION -- Single Level -- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom -- Living Room -- Kitchen w/ Dining Area -- Extra Room for Office/Den or Family Room -- Laundry Room -- Vinyl Windows -- HardiPlank Siding -- Fenced Fully -- Garden Space -- Alley Access -- RV Parking -- Deck -- Workshop -- Garage -- Shed -- Carport -- Sidewalks -- Close to Everything -- 45 Minutes to Vancouver/Portland -- Short Walk to Lake Sacajawea

4974 Oriole Ct, Longview, 98632 4 Beds 3 Baths | $519,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come check out this nicely updated home in a quiet neighbourhood. Large bedrooms and multiple bonus areas/family rooms great for entertaining. New deck facing a large green space behind the home! The backyard is an entertainers dream with a half basketball court, mini putt putt green, Hot Tub and built in covered outdoor kitchen/grill space. RV/Boat parking pad just installed. Don't miss the open house Saturday/Sunday 12-2pm!

