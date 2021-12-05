ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

Top homes for sale in Longview

Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 5 days ago

(Longview, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Longview. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7KEk_0dEhWgcZ00

830 Waters Watch Rd, Kalama, 98625

3 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,752 Square Feet | Built in 2004

This Beautiful home with territorial and river views! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. The formal dining room, family room w/fireplace, a spacious kitchen with tile counters and eating area and the Primary suite all on the main level. Large bonus room upstairs for entertaining. Great backyard with deck and mature landscaping. A MUST SEE!!

For open house information, contact Maureen Mastrud, Redfin at 360-558-3945

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21009303)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bmQ6_0dEhWgcZ00

29588 Fir St, Rainier, 97048

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,003 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Stunning Bridge & Columbia River views from this 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Remodeled & ready to move in! New vinyl windows, flooring, SS appliances, fixtures, and fresh paint. Lg. primary suite w/vanity. Laundry/mudroom & plenty of storage. Detached oversized one car garage approx 14x27,building now! This home is perfectly located boat launch less than 2 miles from home, minutes to boat launch, shopping, schools, and parks. Longview/Kelso just over the bridge! Schedule a showing!

For open house information, contact Michelle Langdon, Windermere St Helens Real Estate Inc at 503-543-6343

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21545067)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WjHqn_0dEhWgcZ00

1016 20Th Ave, Longview, 98632

2 Beds 1 Bath | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1942

FANTASTIC LOCATION -- Single Level -- 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom -- Living Room -- Kitchen w/ Dining Area -- Extra Room for Office/Den or Family Room -- Laundry Room -- Vinyl Windows -- HardiPlank Siding -- Fenced Fully -- Garden Space -- Alley Access -- RV Parking -- Deck -- Workshop -- Garage -- Shed -- Carport -- Sidewalks -- Close to Everything -- 45 Minutes to Vancouver/Portland -- Short Walk to Lake Sacajawea

For open house information, contact Sheri Evald, Keller Williams Realty at 360-693-3336

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21540066)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bdrfq_0dEhWgcZ00

4974 Oriole Ct, Longview, 98632

4 Beds 3 Baths | $519,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,467 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Come check out this nicely updated home in a quiet neighbourhood. Large bedrooms and multiple bonus areas/family rooms great for entertaining. New deck facing a large green space behind the home! The backyard is an entertainers dream with a half basketball court, mini putt putt green, Hot Tub and built in covered outdoor kitchen/grill space. RV/Boat parking pad just installed. Don't miss the open house Saturday/Sunday 12-2pm!

For open house information, contact Benjamin Boyd, MORE Realty, Inc at 503-353-6673

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21377037)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Vancouver, WA
Longview, WA
Real Estate
City
Longview, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Longview, WA
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Boyd
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
219
Followers
323
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy