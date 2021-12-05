ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the market in Orangeburg

 5 days ago

(Orangeburg, SC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Orangeburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2266 Atlantic Ave, Orangeburg, 29115

3 Beds 2 Baths | $206,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Back on the MARKET! New Construction! This home includes three bedrooms and two bath. The spacious kitchen includes granite countertops. Contact me for photos as the construction progresses.

For open house information, contact Lucinda Evans, People Choice Realty at 803-614-4426

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43859)

135 Rivelon Rd, Orangeburg, 29115

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 704 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Freshly renovated 2 bed/1 bath quaint bungalow in Rivelon area of Orangeburg! Some of the upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, updated electrical system, new kitchen and bath fixtures and new paint inside and out. Relax on the covered front porch, plant a garden in the huge back yard or grow grapes on the trellis. Owner is willing to install Central AC/Heat and/or appliance package for an additional cost. Come take a look at this hidden gem!

For open house information, contact Barbara Brewer, Middleton & Associates at 803-534-8152

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43982)

104 Lata Palm Ct, Orangeburg, 29118

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW GATED COMMUNITY SUBDIVISION IN ORANGEBURG! THE PALMS SUBDIVISION! THIS SUBDIVISION IS INSIDE CITY OF ORANGEBURG NEAR 1-26 AND OFF THE COLUMBIA RD. THIS IS A 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHROOMS ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/ BONUS ROOM! ALOT OF UPGRADES. THIS HOME WILL BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF YEAR. FOR REALTORS/AGENTS NOT IN THE MLS, PLEASE GO TO WWW.PARAGONREALTYSC.COM FOR A COPY OF MLS LISTING INFO.

For open house information, contact DeQuincey Edwards, Paragon Realty at 803-747-1902

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-44154)

665 Crawford St., Orangeburg, 29115

3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Ideal investment property. Close to college with great potential to generate income. This Brick home, with hardwood floors, is a must-see 3 bedroom 1 bath. Convenient location to stores, shops, and restaurants. Call agent to schedule an appointment.

For open house information, contact Tonya Brown, Keller Williams Palmetto at 803-722-1900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Midlands Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMIDLANDS-43654)

