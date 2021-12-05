Check out these homes for sale in Roseburg now

(Roseburg, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Roseburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1495 Echo Dr, Roseburg, 97470 3 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Country home with privacy space & gorgeous views! Hardwood floors throughout downstairs and master bedroom. Kitchen has walnut counter tops. French doors off both living room & kitchen to spacious deck for entertaining. Amazing front porch to enjoy river views & sunsets. Half the property has been deer fenced. Adorable out building, raised garden beds. Tenant occupied, limited inside photos.

1416 Se Overlook Ave, Roseburg, 97470 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,652 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Enjoy a little bit of a "country" feel in downtown Roseburg! Just up the hill enough to have amazing views from the master bedroom and any of the three sliding glass doors that lead to the large back deck overlooking the city followed by an amazing view of the mountains as a backdrop! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a very accommodating floor plan. With an oversized 2 car garage offering tons of storage and workspace! Three skylights on the main floor give natural light, and a very relaxing feel

335 Ne Craig St, Myrtle Creek, 97457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,599 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Lovely, Time Capsule Nestled in The Hills of Myrtle Creek. Everything is Custom!! Kitchen Features 2 Warming Ovens, Drop Down Cooling Racks, Blt-In Rotisserie, Countertop Blender System & Intercom Radio. Fireplace on Main & Lower Flr. In-ground Pool with 1/2 Bath & Dressing Room in Pool House. 2 Car Garage Plus LOTS OF PARKING FOR ANYTHING! Room for Shop or Tennis Court. Strategically Planted Grounds & Greenhouse! Entertain or Relax, This Is Too Unique!

5040 Buckhorn Rd, Roseburg, 97470 2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Great country setting on Deer Creek in a very desirable location! Cute little home on an oversize lot would make a perfect project for someone to turn it into a true gem. Property has city water and a standard septic system. Oversized utility/work out room could be a 3rd bedroom.

