Elizabethtown, KY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Elizabethtown

Elizabethtown Digest
Elizabethtown Digest
 5 days ago

(Elizabethtown, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elizabethtown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7hjS_0dEhWGrn00

900 Silktree Cr, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,465 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction; brick home. LOCATION - LOCATION -LOCATION!!!!! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with open concept in the heart of Elizabethtown. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Back covered patio. 2 car garage. Walking distance to Freeman Lake Trails and easy access to shopping, Ring Rd, and downtown.

For open house information, contact Gary Richardson, STARTING GATE REALTY & PROPERTY MANAGEMENT at 270-506-3730




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48vkJu_0dEhWGrn00

308 Chestnut Street, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,093 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Location, Location, Location! Classic Cape Cod style home in desirable Foxborough Subdivision on a tree lined lot backing up to undeveloped land. Spacious home with a partially finished walk out basement with full size windows. First floor family room with propane gas log fireplace. Basement is half finished with a large recreation area and a den/office. Master bath has a separate tile shower and jetted tub. Covered rear deck overlooks private rear yard. Home is a bit dated cosmetically, and ready for a good update....priced accordingly! Owner has purchased another home, moved, and says sell!

For open house information, contact Kenny Gillenwater, RAINBOW REALTY at 270-769-1992




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYl7j_0dEhWGrn00

4011 Centennial Avenue, Radcliff, 40160

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1978

New Carpet, Nice Size Bedrooms, Large Wooded Lot, Convenient Location. New for 2021, New Flooring in Family Room, Cabinets Being Painted, Back Splash Added in Kitchen. OWNER REQUIRES THIS PROPERTY TO CLOSE IN HARDIN COUNTY

For open house information, contact Sue Wilson, SUE WILSON REALTY at 270-351-5123




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlRNu_0dEhWGrn00

108 Teaberry Court, Elizabethtown, 42701

3 Beds 3 Baths | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Carpet on stairs in entryway is being replaced on Thursday Open House Sunday 10/31/2021 2-4 pm Welcome home to Stoney Brook Subdivision with in optimal location on a low-traffic cul-de-sac. This stunning split-level 3-bedroom, 2.5 bath home is a must see!! The great room is open to your kitchen / dining area all with NEW laminate plank hardwood flooring. The dining room is spacious enough for family get-togethers and opens to your large NEW composite deck making it the ideal spot for enjoying your morning coffee as you admire your privacy fenced back yard. You'll love the kitchen with plenty of storage space, stainless steel appliances, NEW coffee bar and pantry, with an additional pantry in the hallway. A beautiful owners suite with walk in closet & full bath, two additional bedrooms and a full guest bath complete the main floor. Downstairs you'll discover a large family room, laundry room and half bath as well as your spacious 2 car garage. Schedule you're showing today, this great home won't last long!

For open house information, contact Jayme Burden, UNITED REAL ESTATE LOUISVILLE at 502-509-4498






Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown Digest

Elizabethtown, KY
