Check out these homes for sale in Kalispell now

(Kalispell, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Kalispell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

475 6Th Avenue East North, Kalispell, 59901 2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 620 Square Feet | Built in 1930

INVESTOR SPECIAL! TENANT RIGHTS APPLY. SHOWINGS BY APPT ONLY! This cozy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the desirable East North side of Kalispell, Montana's downtown district. Nice large yard with a garden shed for additional storage. Minutes away from all Flathead Valley amenities. Please call Brandon Trust (406) 261-0961, Eric Perlstein (406) 871-4014 or your Real Estate Professional.

208 Palmer Drive, Kalispell, 59901 2 Beds 2 Baths | $474,000 | Townhouse | 1,447 Square Feet | Built in 2022

TO BE BUILTIt's a beautiful life in this spacious single level townhouse! Serene, golf course greenery surrounds your home and you are close to shopping, airport, hospital and Glacier National Park! Stainless appliances and plenty of space in your fresh, bright kitchen. Easy entertaining with open concept vaulted ceilings in the kitchen, living and dining room. Heated floors in your Master Bath. Low maintenance exterior equipped with stone accents and sprinkler system. All of the photos are of the builder's previous project. Call Melissa Wiley at 406.261.2316, or your real estate professional.

57 Glacier Circle, Kalispell, 59901 4 Beds 4 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,050 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Stunning home located in the premier community of Glacier Commons. This spacious home is sure to please with over 3,000 sq ft of one level living. plus upper bonus bedroom and full bath. Vaulted ceiling, hardwood and tile flooring, energy efficient heat pump and heat recovery ventilation system. 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Open concept great room, designer kitchen with knotty alder cabinets, granite counters, island with eating bar, gas fireplace in living room, family dining plus office/flex room and formal dining. The spacious main floor master suite has a trayed ceiling, large master bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower plus a walk-in closet. Call Teri Bjornrud (406) 261-6809 or your real estate professional

401 South Eighty Drive, Somers, 59932 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,670 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning Flathead Lake & Mountain Views overlooking Somers Bay. Huge gracious traditional style home on one lot but includes the adjoining lot. This well built, well maintained quality home is fantastic for entertaining. Great VRBO potential with two kitchens, separation of living space & low maintenance backyard. Minutes from the lake, beach, & boat launch. Abundant outdoor living space, large decks & relaxing sunning room for outdoor living indoors. Features an impressive grand living room with vaulted ceilings, regal fireplace and expansive views. Entertain in the elegant formal dining room that has a secret large butler's pantry adjacent to it. The bright kitchen provides private prep time and space to entertain flowing out to the deck. Magnificent views from Primary Bedroom Suite

