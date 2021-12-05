Take a look at these homes on the market in Galveston

(Galveston, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Galveston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

982 S Redfish, Crystal Beach, 77650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,540 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Lovely beach home located in the heart of Crystal Beach just minutes from local restaurants and shopping. Situated on a beach access road, it's just a short walk or drive to the Gulf. Peek-a-boo view, wrap around deck, and outdoor seating upstairs. The downstairs entertaining area is complete with a fenced yard, a large picnic table, a tiki bar, sand shower with hot and cold water, and a BBQ pit making it perfect for outdoor entertaining. Open concept living and kitchen, this home is decorated in subtle beach tones and tasteful dcor. A true luxury home, crown molding, hardy vinyl plank floors, beautiful high-end furnishings. All stainless appliances, ceramic tile backsplash and fully equipped for the Chef. Sold fully furnished, A-zone flood can be conveyed. With excellent rental history it's a wonderful investment or second home.

112 Ocean Shores Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650 4 Beds 3 Baths | $789,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Beautiful beachfront 4 bedroom 3 bath home sits on an oversized lot and has magnificent views. There are two decks on which to enjoy viewing the beach activities. Built for entertaining Living area and kitchen are open concept. Stainless kitchen appliances and granite countertops. The downstairs bedroom is a bunk room. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an en suite bath and two other good sized guest bedrooms. This is a popular Cobb Rental "Beachfront Breeze". This house is excellent as a rental investment or your very own private tropical paradise.

2116 Lilly, Crystal Beach, 77650 1 Bed 1 Bath | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 807 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This cute, cozy beach house is all you need for FUN times at the beach. The home features a wood burning fireplace, a large jack and jill bathroom, custom pantry, double oven, two exits, fenced area, nice covered deck, and pretty beach colors. It is centrally located, with easy beach access by car or golf cart down Alberdie. There are two 50 Amp plugs for RV's. There is a roll up door for a bar area on the garage. The 750' deck wraps around the house for easy maintenance. ATT DSL.. Call for a showing.

1110 Buddy Kirk Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650 4 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Own a piece of the dream- a great canal front property that connects to the bay, a place where you can crab or fish in your own backyard, relax and unwind in your own private little get-away or go to the nearby beach for a swim or stroll. 3 bedrooms upstairs, full bathroom, wood-burning fireplace, new decks, new roof, recent paint and many other improvements and upgrades. Spacious and open double living/kitchen/dining room. Downstairs has a nice mix of sun and shade under cover of peach, pecan and oak trees. Grill, hangout, sunbathe, plant a garden. Plenty of parking, storage in the laundry or workshop/craft rooms. For family or friends, there's a separate downstairs apartment with its own living space, kitchen and bath. If you want even more room or rental income, the adjoining lot with a Guest House and fishing pavilion can be purchased

