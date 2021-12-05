Check out these Beaufort homes on the market

(Beaufort, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaufort. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2404 Waverly Way, Beaufort, 29902 4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Newly renovated brick ranch in Mossy Oaks Area. Walking distance to schools. 4 Bedrooms (one bedroom can be an additional second living area if preferred), 2 baths, white shaker custom cabinets, new luxury vinyl flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Gas range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. New energy efficient vinyl windows. New roof. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Gas heat pump. Large fenced backyard, perfect for kids and pets. Mossy Oaks Area. Close to Parris Island.

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, List With Freedom at 855-456-4945

21 Stanley Road, Beaufort, 29906 4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Tranquility and privacy offered on this beautiful 5.9 acre home site. Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with attached garage/workspace. Short drive to MCAS and Historic Downtown Beaufort. Enjoy the Lowcountry Living!

For open house information, contact William Charles Anderson, ERA Evergreen Real Estate Co at 843-379-2411

2632 Joshua Circle, Beaufort, 29902 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Jericho Woods duplex in Mossy Oaks. One story living with two bedrooms, two baths and nice closet space. Large great room with open floor plan and wood burning fireplace.Screened porch and storage shed. Steps away from Spanish Moss Trail to walk and bike. Convenient to Beaufort Memorial and downtown Beaufort.

For open house information, contact Robin Leverton, Lowcountry Real Estate at 843-521-4200

9 White Ibis Drive, Lady'S Island, 29907 5 Beds 4 Baths | $496,276 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under Construction, Summer 2022. The Fairmont II is a warm and inviting family home, the main living areas gives exquisite attention to detail with a gas fireplace, crown molding throughout and LVP flooring to include the downstairs master suite. The Open and airy kitchen is adorned with 42' shaker style cabinets painted Latte with crown molding, Quartz counter tops, GE stainless steel appliances with slide in gas range and large island that is perfect for your family gatherings. The Formal Dining room has a trey ceiling and upgraded lighting. The master suite has ample natural light from the over-sized windows and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath comes complete with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Upstairs offers four spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths.

For open house information, contact Lisa D Thomas, Manorhouse Builders of SC at 843-577-9060