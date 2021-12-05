ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

Check out these Beaufort homes on the market

Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 5 days ago

(Beaufort, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Beaufort. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJwlW_0dEhVZM900

2404 Waverly Way, Beaufort, 29902

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Newly renovated brick ranch in Mossy Oaks Area. Walking distance to schools. 4 Bedrooms (one bedroom can be an additional second living area if preferred), 2 baths, white shaker custom cabinets, new luxury vinyl flooring. Walk-in closet in master bedroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Gas range, refrigerator, built-in microwave, garbage disposal and dishwasher. New energy efficient vinyl windows. New roof. Freshly painted interior and exterior. Gas heat pump. Large fenced backyard, perfect for kids and pets. Mossy Oaks Area. Close to Parris Island.

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, List With Freedom at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172166)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MjWTz_0dEhVZM900

21 Stanley Road, Beaufort, 29906

4 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Tranquility and privacy offered on this beautiful 5.9 acre home site. Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with attached garage/workspace. Short drive to MCAS and Historic Downtown Beaufort. Enjoy the Lowcountry Living!

For open house information, contact William Charles Anderson, ERA Evergreen Real Estate Co at 843-379-2411

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-171752)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R2k9l_0dEhVZM900

2632 Joshua Circle, Beaufort, 29902

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Jericho Woods duplex in Mossy Oaks. One story living with two bedrooms, two baths and nice closet space. Large great room with open floor plan and wood burning fireplace.Screened porch and storage shed. Steps away from Spanish Moss Trail to walk and bike. Convenient to Beaufort Memorial and downtown Beaufort.

For open house information, contact Robin Leverton, Lowcountry Real Estate at 843-521-4200

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172979)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xu9zf_0dEhVZM900

9 White Ibis Drive, Lady'S Island, 29907

5 Beds 4 Baths | $496,276 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under Construction, Summer 2022. The Fairmont II is a warm and inviting family home, the main living areas gives exquisite attention to detail with a gas fireplace, crown molding throughout and LVP flooring to include the downstairs master suite. The Open and airy kitchen is adorned with 42' shaker style cabinets painted Latte with crown molding, Quartz counter tops, GE stainless steel appliances with slide in gas range and large island that is perfect for your family gatherings. The Formal Dining room has a trey ceiling and upgraded lighting. The master suite has ample natural light from the over-sized windows and a huge walk-in closet. The master bath comes complete with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual sinks. Upstairs offers four spacious bedrooms & 2 full baths.

For open house information, contact Lisa D Thomas, Manorhouse Builders of SC at 843-577-9060

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-173773)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Business
City
Parris Island, SC
Beaufort, SC
Real Estate
City
Beaufort, SC
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Pets#Crown Molding#Sc#Bedrooms#Lowcountry Real Estate
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
133
Followers
313
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy