Take a look at these homes on the Sierra Vista market now

(Sierra Vista, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Sierra Vista. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1495 Plaza Miura --, Sierra Vista, 85635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This cute home is just waiting for new owners! The home has a very popular floor plan with a formal living and dining room as well as a faily room with a gas fireplace. You will love the central a/c during out warm summer months. The 2 car garage also has its own evap cooling too. The back yard is HUGE!!!!! There is a block shed out back as well as plent of room to park your RV. All this and a culdesac location, you cant ask for more at this price!Call me to see this tome today, before it is gone!!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Clayton, Haymore Real Estate LLC at 520-458-2711

315 E Toughnut Street, Tombstone, 85638 2 Beds 2 Baths | $153,000 | Single Family Residence | 889 Square Feet | Built in 1946

The perfect location if you love historic Tombstone and all the fun events. This cozy, sweet 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is centrally located on Toughnut St. between 3rd and 4th St. and just steps away from historic Allen St. 889 Sq. Ft. home, block construction with metal roof, nice size yards and a driveway for off street private parking. Large building in the back that could possibly be turned into a small apartment. Zoning allows for commercial use. Home is in need of some TLC, but this is a rare opportunity to own a home right in town.

For open house information, contact Linda D'Ambrose, D'Ambrose Real Estate at 520-404-8788

1490 Calle Esperanza --, Sierra Vista, 85635 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,369 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Wonderful corner lot with block wall. Wide open floor plan. Great corner lot and patio. Tile where it needs to be. Some minor touch ups being done. Kitchen open for table or add an island, Stainless appliances. Master has large tub, walkin closet. Cieling fans. Room foran RV if necessary.

For open house information, contact Carole Vaughn, RE/MAX Homestore at 520-458-5222

2781 Cartegena Drive, Sierra Vista, 85650 4 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,929 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Coming soon. Move in ready home has a wonderful lot with great view, RV gate with extended patio in rear, large back yard with new gravel rock, front yard has new gravel rock. Has 3 car garage with new garage door opener, New exterior paint and trim, all new outside lights. New interior paint with new painted cabinets, brand new Frigidaire appliances. Brand new carpet in bedrooms and brand new plank tile through out home, brand new granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, brand new sinks and faucets in kitchen and bathrooms, new mirrors, toilets less then a year old, hot water tank is 1 1/12 year old. Brand new ceiling fans and lightings, newly tiled showers and fireplace. MUST SEE

For open house information, contact Denise Glenna, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335