Check out these homes on the Mt Pleasant market now

Mount Pleasant, MI

 5 days ago

(Mt Pleasant, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Pleasant than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1115 Fessenden Avenue, Mt Pleasant, 48858

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1908

CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST SOUTH OF GANIARD SCHOOL, A SHORT DISTANCE TO SHOPPING. NICE DECK IN BACKYARD, ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE HAS A METAL ROOF. HOME IS IN GOOD CONDITION. LISTING AGENT IS RELATED TO SELLER.

322 N University Avenue, Mount Pleasant, 48858

3 Beds 2 Baths | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1879

Just a short 3 block walk to Downtown Mount Pleasant is this 3 bedroom home on a corner lot. Landscaped yard + detached garage with an alley entrance. Main floor laundry room. Lots of natural light. All bedrooms on the second floor. Clean basement. Living and Dining Room. First floor utility plus a half bath.

3297 W Weidman Road, Weidman, 48893

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Homestead this beautifully remodeled home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. This turn key home offers all new appliances, a new roof, furnace, 5 inch well, septic, new floors and kitchen all done in the last 2 years. There is an area with stairs above for an additional bedroom or storage space. The garage allows direct access to the house to help keep you nice and dry. In addition to the garage you have 4 outbuildings. One nice pole barn, a she-shed, storage shed and an old barn along with achicken coop for raising chickens. This along with over 3 usable acres will allow you garden and raise small livestock or just enjoy the open space. Come and check this out!

3945 N Mission, Rosebush, 48878

4 Beds 3 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,250 Square Feet | Built in 1930

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 3,250 SQ FT OF LIVING AREA AND A FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT! This custom built, 1.5 story, SEARS catalog bungalow home offers new windows, skylights, high efficency furnace and central air system, new hot water heater, new roof in 2017 and new paint inside and out. Must have interior features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, Kraft Maid cabinets, commercial grade faucet, wide plank red oak flooring, bluetooth fans in every bathroom and a wood burning fireplace. The privacy fence is fully enclosed and offers a good size yard with mini garden and many fruit trees such as apple, pear, plum and even rasperry bushes too! The covered deck completes the outdoor area and is great for entertaining or just relaxing while watching the sunset and enjoying your favorite beverage... cheers!

