Check out these homes on the Crossville market now

(Crossville, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Crossville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

131 Springdale Drive, Fairfield Glade, 38558 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This pristine home is perfect for you! Walk into a warm & cozy living room w/gas log fireplace, surrounded by built-in book shelves. Then follow into the sunroom w/tons of light & very deep back yard w//trees for privacy. Formal dining area, extra large eat-in kitchen, granite countertop, under the counter lighting & 2 pantrys. Laundry room w/folding table. Split bedroom floor plan. Primary bedroom has trey ceiling, 2 closets, large bathroom with dual vanities, jetted tub & walk-in shower. 2nd bedroom, 3rd bedroom/den has a murphy bed. All bedrooms plus LR & sunroom have ceiling fans. HVAC system new in 2020. Newer appliances & windows, oversized 2-car garage with work bench. Encapsulated crawl space with a 10x10 concrete slab, new gutter guards being put on soon. Solar lighting on deck.

4245 Chica Rd, Crossville, 38572 2 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,689 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Lovely Home in Lake Tansi! Beautiful street appeal! Shows nicely. Well cared for. Large living room with gas fireplace. Formal dining room, breakfast room in kitchen, lots of cabinets and drawers. Two nice sized bedrooms and a bonus room with a closet. Master bedroom has a double vanity in master bath and a walk-in shower. Large utility room. Garage has off set area for lawn equipment. Great screened porch, fenced yard, large deck. A must see to appreciate! Dimensions are approximate, buyer to verify.

908 Veho Circle, Crossville, 38572 3 Beds 2 Baths | $337,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Plenty of room inside and out with this New construction on almost an acre lot. 3 Bedroom, 2 baths, with an oversized garage, and a sunroom. This plan features spacious living areas and plenty of closets for storage as well. Upgraded features include, hardwood and tile flooring throughout, gas log fireplace, sliding barn doors to the sunroom, large kitchen with custom cabinets with island, the master suite features an 8ft tile shower with double shower heads, 2 separate vanities, and large walk in closet. Outside you will enjoy plenty of room to park an RV or extra vehicles. Check out this new home today to have some color choices. Owner/Agent

1164 Shorty Barnes Rd, Crossville, 38571 3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Mobile Home | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2000

If you're looking for the perfect front porch sitting country home, you've found it! Beautifully manicured yards with circle drive, shrubs, fruit trees, fenced back yard, 2 car garage, 1+ car carport and storage shed all on +/- .75 acre. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home has a living room and a family room, two bonus rooms that could be used as 4th and/or 5th bedrooms and a large sunroom. Come see for yourself how the peace of the country makes you feel at home here!

