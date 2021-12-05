ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, MS

Take a look at these homes on the Columbus market now

Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 5 days ago

(Columbus, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N7q2_0dEhV0nD00

1527 Hickory Ln, Columbus, 39705

4 Beds 5 Baths | $559,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,910 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful home with it ALL & located in Cady Hills subdivision. 1 acre lot with circular driveway~large front porch~1 bedroom with full bathroom on 1st level~3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs~ large master suite with dressing area & large closets~formal dining~GREAT room~den with fireplace~living room/office~powder room~ breezeway to pool house with full kitchen, living space, full bathroom, covered patio & grill area that overlooks the pool. Hurry so you can enjoy the neighborhood fun for Halloween! Additional 760 square feet heated & cooled in pool house-not included in total square feet.

For open house information, contact PENNI RHETT, RHETT REAL ESTATE,INC. at 662-549-1002

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-2024)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wIfvO_0dEhV0nD00

121 3Rd Street, Unit 1, Columbus, 39701

2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Enjoy condo living in this upscale Southside beauty!! Walking distances to downtown, shopping and restaurants! Condo boasts granite countertops, tile shower, huge walk-in master closet and a balcony to enjoy the downtown views.

For open house information, contact CARRIE SWOOPE MARTIN, COLDWELL BANKER WEST REALTY at 662-328-7500

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-1775)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfrBV_0dEhV0nD00

133 Dowdle Dr, Columbus, 39702

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1979

New Hope Schools! This well-maintained, one owner home is a hidden gem. This 3 bed/2 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to live in the New Hope area. The previous owner loved to garden and created a fantastic array of flowers and plants for quiet privacy. The home is being sold in as-is condition. Kitchen appliances will remain.

For open house information, contact SHELLY OUSLEY, RE/MAX PARTNERS at 662-327-7705

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-2404)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYFNi_0dEhV0nD00

3208 Wisteria Rd, Columbus, 39705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Priced to sell!! This property is perfect for investors. A few updates, and it will be ready to go. Last house on the block, next to a public park. Fenced in yard, two car garage.

For open house information, contact COLIN KRIEGER, RE/MAX PARTNERS at 662-327-7705

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-2500)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Real Estate
Columbus, MS
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Restaurants#Kitchen Appliances#Rhett Real Estate Inc
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
184
Followers
317
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy