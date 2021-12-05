Take a look at these homes on the Columbus market now

(Columbus, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

1527 Hickory Ln, Columbus, 39705 4 Beds 5 Baths | $559,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,910 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Beautiful home with it ALL & located in Cady Hills subdivision. 1 acre lot with circular driveway~large front porch~1 bedroom with full bathroom on 1st level~3 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms upstairs~ large master suite with dressing area & large closets~formal dining~GREAT room~den with fireplace~living room/office~powder room~ breezeway to pool house with full kitchen, living space, full bathroom, covered patio & grill area that overlooks the pool. Hurry so you can enjoy the neighborhood fun for Halloween! Additional 760 square feet heated & cooled in pool house-not included in total square feet.

121 3Rd Street, Unit 1, Columbus, 39701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Condominium | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Enjoy condo living in this upscale Southside beauty!! Walking distances to downtown, shopping and restaurants! Condo boasts granite countertops, tile shower, huge walk-in master closet and a balcony to enjoy the downtown views.

133 Dowdle Dr, Columbus, 39702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1979

New Hope Schools! This well-maintained, one owner home is a hidden gem. This 3 bed/2 bath home is perfect for anyone looking to live in the New Hope area. The previous owner loved to garden and created a fantastic array of flowers and plants for quiet privacy. The home is being sold in as-is condition. Kitchen appliances will remain.

3208 Wisteria Rd, Columbus, 39705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Priced to sell!! This property is perfect for investors. A few updates, and it will be ready to go. Last house on the block, next to a public park. Fenced in yard, two car garage.

