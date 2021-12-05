On the hunt for a home in Morristown? These houses are on the market

(Morristown, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morristown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1583 George Beets Cir., Morristown, 37814 4 Beds 3 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,381 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Upscale quiet neighbor , location, location, location, minutes from golf course, convenient to restaurants, shopping. Heat pump is Electric Static Humidifier. Two beautiful fireplaces Living room/ formal dining combination & in great room/breakfast room kitchen combination. perfectly laid out to entertain guest are perfect for a retired couple all on one level , level lot , all 3 baths have some upgrades.. Please call agent before showing. Great older home. All information is to be verified by buyer , all information based on CRS L& Tennessee Property Assessment. More Photos to come next week.

For open house information, contact Linda Larrance, Wilson & Quarles Realty at 865-475-4645

911 E 2Nd North Street, Morristown, 37814 3 Beds 1 Bath | $183,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in 1945

BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED FULL BRICK HOM ON A FLAT LOT. HARDWOOD FLOORS! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH DW, SMOOTH TOP STOVE AND FRIDGE. BRAND NEW BATHROOM. NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND NEW PLUMBING FIXTURES. LANDSCAPPED. METAL ROOF. HUGE CARPORT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! THERE IS A NEWER WASHER AND DRYER THAT WILL STAY WITH THE HOME. UTILITY SINK IN THE BASEMENT ALONG WITH THE WASHER AND DRYER. THIS IS A WELL BUILT HOME! MORE PICTURES COMING IN A DAY OR 2.

For open house information, contact Billy Daniel, Appalachian Real Estate at 865-993-4000

584 Wanda Dr, Talbott, 37877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Updated brick rancher with new baths, metal roof and gorgeous hardwood flooring. Eat in kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space. Spacious bedrooms. One car main level carport and 1 car garage in full, unfinished basement (no driveway presently to lower garage). Laundry hookups in utility room off of carport or downstairs. Double corner lot with new gazebo for grilling out and entertaining. Dog fence does not convey. Well maintained home ready to move in. Conveniently located to Morristown and Jefferson City.

For open house information, contact Lauren Castle, Castle & Associates Real Estate at 423-307-5128

1106 Paul, Morristown, 37814 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Conveniently located in town this 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is perfect for first time homebuyers, investors, empty nesters or small families! Very well maintained with recent improvements. The original wood floors have been revealed and bring character back to this charming home. The bathroom has been completely renovated from the studs up! All galvanized pipes replaced with PEX in 2020. A covered front porch spans the length of the home and there is a covered side stoop as well. A large side yard has plenty of room for pets or kids to play in and the park is just across the street! Would be a great rental property or still has rooms left to "flip" for a solid investment!

For open house information, contact Marjorie Heskett, Crye-Leike Lakeway West at 423-586-4115