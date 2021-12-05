Take a look at these homes on the market in Sebring

(Sebring, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sebring. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2600 Lake Josephine Drive, Sebring, 33875 4 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,736 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Welcome to your own patch of peace! You are looking at a 10 acre high and dry piece of land with two homes on it all completely remodeled in 2010. The first home on this beautiful property is three bedrooms and two bathrooms and over 2000 living sq ft, this home is well maintained and perfect for the family that wants space! the second home on this property is one bedroom and one bathroom and can be used as an in law suite, guest house, or even possible rental/airbnb income. This property is completely fenced and cross fenced and has agg residential zoning. This home is ready for you to come move in and make your own!

22 N Maryland Avenue, Avon Park, 33825 3 Beds 2 Baths | $197,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This extremely nice totally remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a cul-de-sac street. New vinyl plank floors through out. Kitchen has new wood cabinets, new solid surface countertops, new stainless appliances, new back splash, new sink, plumbing and light fixtures. Both Bathrooms have new toilets, vanities, and wall tile. All new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Freshly painted inside and out. Newly tiled and screened back porch. New washer and dryer in laundry room. New A/C unit and roof was replaced in May 2018. Come take a look!!

2757 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Avon Park, 33825 2 Beds 2 Baths | $33,000 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in None

Description This home is on leased land with monthly lot rental fees of $455.00. This newly remodeled home is move in ready and sits on a large perimeter lot. Wood laminate flooring and freshly painted. The kitchen has new cabinets with soft close drawers, new appliances and a large island with even more storage. Guest bathroom has new sink, vanity and toilet. The guest bedroom has wood laminate flooring, thermal windows, double bed, T.V., dresser, and desk with a stool. The large master bedroom has an electric king size bed, a chest, dresser two night stands, thermal windows and a nice size walk in closet. The newly remodeled master bathroom has a new sink, vanity, toilet and new tile in the walk in shower. The large Florida room gives you plenty of extra living square feet. The sprinkler system was upgraded in 2021. Air conditioner was replaced in 2009 and a new roof installed in 2017. The washer and dryer are included in the large storage room that is equipped with a work bench, barbecue grill and can easily accommodate a golf cart. The home isn't the only part that is great, the park features a private18 hole executive golf course, tennis, pickle ball, horse shoes, shuffle board, hot tub, pool and more, Daily activities in the beautiful club house that sits on Lake Denton one of the clearest lakes in the county. Call now to come see for yourself. "All listing information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be independently verified through personal inspection by appropriate professionals. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay Inc. cannot guarantee or warrant the accuracy of this information or condition of this property. Measurements are approximate. The buyer assumes full responsibility for obtaining all current rates of lot rent, fees, or pass-on costs associated with the community, park, or home from the community/park manager. American Mobile Home Sales of Tampa Bay, Inc is not responsible for quoting of said fees." .

3033 Hawks Landing Circle, Sebring, 33875 5 Beds 8 Baths | $3,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,529 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Elegance and Luxury describes this meticulously appointed Smart home in the heart of Sebring. This beautifully appointed home was designed to maximize luxury and comfort. A relaxing retreat, that provides the indoor/outdoor lifestyle that is so eagerly sought in Florida. You are immediately welcomed by the beautifully landscaped courtyard, it's circular drive and the Mediterranean architecture. Upon entering the grand front entrance your eyes are drawn to the beautiful spiral staircase leading to the upstairs landing. Straight ahead you are beckoned to the amazing living space that opens to the tropical outdoor living area. You are immediately immersed in the true Florida lifestyle. From the open gourmet kitchen to the elevator that delivers you to the expansive master wing, which includes a sitting room and a morning kitchen. As you are standing on the bridge landing you take in the panoramic views of the lower open spaces and tranquil Lake Huckleberry. Spend your evenings outdoors, where there is a tropical paradise, with an outdoor kitchen, swimming pool and several seating areas. Indoors you can spend your evenings watching a movie in the 11 seat theater or a fun game of pool or foosball in the billiards room. For a more quite relaxing evening you can enjoy a good read either in the office/library or on the private veranda off the master wing. If you choose to take a stroll through the gardens you will encounter many fruit trees and tropical foliage (fruit trees include: Mangoes, Jackfruit, Custard apples, Sugar apples, Star apples, Barbados cherries, Bananas, Lychee Tamarind, June plums, Avocados and Pineapples)This home does come fully furnished. The only exclusions are the art work, rugs and personal items. This home is located in the exclusive Hawks Landing a gated community. Sebring is home to the 12 hours of Sebring, and only a short drive to Lake Placid which is the Caladium Capital of the world. Centrally located only 1 1/2 hours from the West Coast and approx. 1 1/2 hours from the East Coast. If you enjoy fishing or water sports Highlands County may be the place for you. Home to over 100 lakes ranging in size from 10 acres, to the fifth largest lake in Florida, 27,600 acre Lake Istokpoga.

