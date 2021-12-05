Check out these Kingman homes on the market

(Kingman, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2692 Sandstone Street, Kingman, 86401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Located in the back of Rancho Santa Fe in southeast Kingman, this home has been very well maintained and upgraded throughout. - Ideal location with views of the Hualapai Mountains -Spacious patio and concrete areas - Huge backyard - Tasteful lawn with concrete curbing - Horseshoe pits, outdoor game area and fire pit - RV parking - 2 drive in gates - Low maintenance landscape - Mature palm trees - Block wall - Shed - Slate tile - Stone fireplace, backsplash and breakfast bar - Rubbed bronze fixtures - Custom tile step-in shower - Stainless kitchen appliances - Den,Office,or Formal dining room - and much more! Please call for details and your showing appointment

For open house information, contact Team Kimbal, RE/MAX Preferred Pros. at 928-897-0419

3596 E Koval Drive, Kingman, 86401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $231,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL New home in the Cheyenne Meadows Community! The desirable 1402 Plan features an open living room that flows into a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Rocky Burgess, WJH Brokerage AZ LLC at 520-308-6195

6485 E Crumb Road, Kingman, 86401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,649 Square Feet | Built in 1986

And here it is!! Your vacation home, your year round home, your AIRBnB. The serenity, views and peacefulness will take your breath away. The possibilities are endless here. Get away from the city, while being 20 minutes from the heart of downtown Kingman. This home is minutes from Hualapai Mountain Park where you can camp, go hiking, biking or horse back riding on the amazing trails. The elk were in the backyard chilling today. This home has so much to offer. Seller remodeled in 2007, built a new garage in 2017, added square footage to master bed and bathrooms in 2018, upgraded septic system, shared well with only two on the well and this property gets water first, also has 1500 gallon holding tank. When they built new garage, they installed the copper piping system under driveway for future de-icing machine, it's also pre-wired for an elevator to go down to garage from newer front porch that was built out of composite decking. Original garage now and amazing storage, pantry, shop area. Open concept home has breakfast bar, with newer counters and cabinets, kitchen will have everything you need for a serving of 8 when it comes to dishes, pots, pans, etc.. Home will be mostly furnished and ready for you to entertain right away. Home has surround sound in Master bedroom, living room and hot tub room. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and private hot tub room. Steam Sauna is not working but dry sauna is. RO and soft water system. Room off of master could easily be converted to another bedroom as it has close or make it a den. A wood burning fireplace is in living room and a pellet stove in master bedroom and bonus room. Room count here could easily be considered a 4 bedroom, just add close to Sauna room. Pantry storage galore, all appliances stay with property. Pool table also stays with home. Sellers are moving all personal stuff out so Sauna room has some clutter, but all will be gone prior to close of escrow. Buyer's to verify zoning and lot lines. Pro pictures will be in by Wednesday July 21st.

For open house information, contact Julie Olszewski, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

3286 Rosslynn Drive, Kingman, 86401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,374 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This brand new home (Ocotillo 2374 model) has a two/ten year new Home Buyer's Warranty. This home includes many upgrades: an open floor plan, split bedrooms, inside laundry room, a walk-in closet in the master suite, beautiful granite counter tops, tile roof, front yard landscaping with automatic watering system, and many more features.

For open house information, contact Branson Pease, Angle Homes, Inc at 928-718-1550