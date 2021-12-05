Take a look at these homes on the market in Salina

(Salina, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salina will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2086 Raymond Avenue, Salina, 67401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,013 Square Feet | Built in 1963

FOR SALE - This home is ready for it's new family! 6 bedrooms (2 are non-code), 4 bathrooms, beautiful yard, in nice friendly neighborhood, in south district! Lots of upgrades. Beautiful quartz and granite countertops throughout home. Best Christmas gift~ a new home!

For open house information, contact John Klassen, Salinahomes.Com, Inc. at 785-820-5900

2112 Huntwood Drive, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $380,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new home in Magnolia Hills Estates over 1900 SQFT of living space on top floor. 3 car garage, covered deck. Large kitchen with gas range, double oven.

For open house information, contact Jody Ryan, Salinahomes.Com, Inc. at 785-820-5900

818 W South Street, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,799 Square Feet | Built in 1910

This home has been updated inside and out. Vinyl windows, metal siding, and a newer roof are the first things you'll notice. Inside you are greeted by a large foyer with a generously sized coat/storage closet. Solid wood doors, trim, and ceiling beams compliment the home throughout the living room and formal dining room. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, newer countertops, and the appliances remain with the home. Three bedrooms and two fully remodeled bathrooms complete the house, in addition to a laundry room on the main floor.

For open house information, contact Lacey Emig, Salinahomes.Com, Inc. at 785-820-5900

704 Colonial Place, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Updated and Quality in South/Coronado district. Gorgeous corner lot leading into cul-de-sac with perennial landscaping and curb appeal!!! Privacy Fenced back yard featuring Well, Covered Pergola, Patio and All Seasons Room to enjoy this sanctuary during any weather. Step inside to find many recent updates including Plank Flooring, and Stainless Steel Appliances highlighting the Quartz Countertops in this very spacious kitchen and Quality Windows. The Expansive living room lends to an open feel and includes Wood burning Fireplace with brickwork and beams that add to a one-of-a-kind vibe. Master Suite with Walk-In Closet and private bathroom; beautifully updated guest bath with Onyx shower and Vanity Top and new tile floor; 2 additional bedrooms, and Laundry Room finish out the main floor. Downstairs you'll find quality updated carpet, large family room, a rec area, and 4th non-code bedroom area.

For open house information, contact Jerry Short, Salinahomes.Com, Inc. at 785-820-5900