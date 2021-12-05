Check out these homes for sale in Hutchinson now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

(Hutchinson, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hutchinson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u785b_0dEhUhQs00

2214 Westminster Ct, Hutchinson, 67502

2 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | 1,472 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Lovely 1/2 duplex with open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor, with main floor laundry, owners with private 1/2 bath, basement with family room, attached garage and nice patio in a great location! Please contact Karen Gilliland at 620-727-1818 for more information.

For open house information, contact KAREN GILLILAND, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRKS-45095)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12TX7A_0dEhUhQs00

805 N Madison St, Hutchinson, 67501

1 Bed 1 Bath | $44,500 | Single Family Residence | 608 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Text or call Valery Roberts Ropp at 620-474-1870

For open house information, contact Valery Roberts-Ropp, Elite Real Estate Group at 620-474-1870

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRKS-45324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZsxKX_0dEhUhQs00

2908 N Meadowlake Dr, Hutchinson, 67502

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,442 Square Feet | Built in 1957

4 bedroom, 2 bath home east of K-61 Highway! Really nice kitchen with center island, plus room for a large table!! The appliances have been recently updated, and all stay! Off the kitchen is the extra-large family room with vaulted ceilings. There is a 2nd family room in the lower level as well! 2 car covered carport, plus additional storage sheds. You will love the absolutely beautiful privacy fenced in yard oasis in the summer! Wood deck and patio areas are great for out-door entertaining! Please contact Valerie Pryor at 620-708-2609 for your private showing.

For open house information, contact VALERIE PRYOR, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Kansas MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HBRKS-45397)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34oFlQ_0dEhUhQs00

514 W 9Th Ave, Hutchinson, 67501

2 Beds 1 Bath | $80,300 | Single Family Residence | 1,241 Square Feet | Built in None

Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.

For open house information, contact Brian Brockman, Bang Realty at 888-737-2264

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10949017)

See more property details

Comments / 0

