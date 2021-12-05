Check out these homes for sale in Hutchinson now
(Hutchinson, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hutchinson than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Lovely 1/2 duplex with open floor plan and 2 spacious bedrooms on main floor, with main floor laundry, owners with private 1/2 bath, basement with family room, attached garage and nice patio in a great location! Please contact Karen Gilliland at 620-727-1818 for more information.
For open house information, contact KAREN GILLILAND, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576
Text or call Valery Roberts Ropp at 620-474-1870
For open house information, contact Valery Roberts-Ropp, Elite Real Estate Group at 620-474-1870
4 bedroom, 2 bath home east of K-61 Highway! Really nice kitchen with center island, plus room for a large table!! The appliances have been recently updated, and all stay! Off the kitchen is the extra-large family room with vaulted ceilings. There is a 2nd family room in the lower level as well! 2 car covered carport, plus additional storage sheds. You will love the absolutely beautiful privacy fenced in yard oasis in the summer! Wood deck and patio areas are great for out-door entertaining! Please contact Valerie Pryor at 620-708-2609 for your private showing.
For open house information, contact VALERIE PRYOR, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576
Auction properties are sold AS IS without any guarantee or warranty by seller. Property may be occupied. Please do not trespass.
For open house information, contact Brian Brockman, Bang Realty at 888-737-2264
Comments / 0