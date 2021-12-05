Take a look at these homes on the market in Pine Bluff

(Pine Bluff, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Pine Bluff. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5709 Sulphur Springs Rd,, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,480 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Great starter home or investment property. Large back yard. Being sold as-is. *AGENTS SEE REMARKS*

910 W 27Th Avenue, Pine Bluff, 71601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $23,340 | Single Family Residence | 1,279 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Great Investment property. Property sold as-is. Information on features and characteristics of property is available upon request. See Agent Remarks!!!

8121 Cross Rd, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1985

A WELL MAINTAINED HOME SITTING ON 5 ACRES OF BEAUTIFUL CLEARED LAND WITH A SHOP , BARN, AND STORAGE BUILDINGS. GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, NEW TILE FLOORING, RANCH STYLE BEAMS IN LIVING ROOM, ENCLOSED SUNROOM WITH GLASS WINDOWS. SIT ON THE COVERED PORCH WITH CEILING FANS AND ENJOY THE COUNTRY LIVING! CALL FOR MORE DETAILS!

1215 W 17Th Avenue, Pine Bluff, 71603 4 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Attached | 2,760 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Investment Opportunity - Two Bed/One Bath Duplex. Both Sides Identical - Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-In-Kitchen. New Electrical Boxes - Unit 17 Fresh Paint Throughout Unit 15 Vacant - New Vinyl floors Kitchen & Bedroom, New Toilet. SOLD AS-IS

