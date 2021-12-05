Check out these homes for sale in Fort Walton Beach now

(Fort Walton Beach, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fort Walton Beach. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin, 32541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,184,000 | Condominium | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Views of the Harbor, East Pass, Destin Bridge, Crab Island and the Gulf of Mexico make the Emerald Grande one of the most desirable condos in Destin. This unit's wraparound balcony offering direct access to the Grand Vista event decks, pools, and the bar & grill may make this one of the most desirable at the Emerald Grande. This corner walk-out is ideal for special events and large gatherings. With 3 bedrooms featuring high ceilings, ensuite baths, and a well appointed kitchen this unit is a must see. Amenities include activities for every member of the family; fine dining, fishing, boat and jet ski rentals, zip line, and much more right on property at Harborwalk Village! On site amenities include fitness center, cafe, heated pool, sauna, business center, convenience boutique, and more.

For open house information, contact Eric R Christen, Vacasa Real Estate - Okaloosa Island at 850-986-7611

640 W Sunset Boulevard, Fort Walton Beach, 32547 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,395,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,217 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This .66 acre lot with all brick home and an above garage apartment situated on protected deep water offers so much!- great views, quick access to the gulf and intercoastal waterways and minutes from hwy 98, shopping, Hurlburt Field and Eglin AFB. Waterfront living at its finest!This home was taken down to the studs in 2005 and by 2006 all renovations were completed- new plumbing, new electrical, new everything and a 50 year roof. This home has been well cared for every since and it shows throughout the home and grounds. The main home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on the upper level and 1 bedroom 1 bath on the lower level. Also on the lower level is another large living room/den/entertainment room. The above garage apartment is approx 675 sq ft not including it's own patio d

For open house information, contact T Payne Walker, My Ardor Realty LLC at 850-855-4177

2848 Jack Nicklaus Way, Shalimar, 32579 3 Beds 3 Baths | $890,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,982 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Under contract with Kick-out clause. CANAL Front Home in Shalimar! Just Minutes From Crab Island and the Pass. Deep Lot with a Dock! This Home Has it ALL! Swimming Pool, Lots of Space Inside and Outside! The Master Suite (Bedroom, Bathroom, Office) is Located Downstairs with 2 Additional Bedrooms, Flex Room, and Full Bathroom upstairs. There is a Half Bath Downstairs for Company Convience. A Formal Living Room and Dining Room in Addition to the Great Room Complete the Main Living Area. The Great Room has Vaulted Ceilings and A Fireplace With a Cozy Reading Nook Attached. There is a Large 2 Car Garage Attached in the Back . The Automatic Gate Adds to Ease of Access. Lovingly Maintained and Ready for You to Move In. Buyer to verify all measurements and pertinent information

For open house information, contact Paula J Sherman, ERA American Real Estate at 850-651-2454

4637 Destiny Way, Destin, 32541 5 Beds 7 Baths | $2,195,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,285 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Gulf views, large balconies, and lakeside serenity: welcome to Destiny Way, where this majestic home sits on one of the most coveted and sizeable lots in Destiny West, just three rows from the gulf. Enjoy the easy flow of an open floor plan, with dramatic features including high ceilings, spacious rooms, travertine floors, and large balconies. The resort-like private pool and large patio overlooking the lake are not to be missed - ensuring breathtaking palm-framed views for peaceful morning coffee and breezy evening cocktails, the ultimate in outdoor living space. This five bedroom, five bath Caribbean-style retreat is ready for your personal touches to help define your own particular idea of paradise. A separate guest house by the pool allows private space for special guests.

For open house information, contact Cindy Cole Fine Homes, Keller Williams Realty Destin at 850-654-2900