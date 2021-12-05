House hunt Twin Falls: See what’s on the market now

(Twin Falls, ID) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Twin Falls. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

563 2Nd Ave E, Twin Falls, 83301 4 Beds 2 Baths | $314,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,027 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Licensed Realtor owned. This beautiful 1908 Dutch Colonial Revival features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. All hard surface floors. New LVP in kitchen and baths, new floor paint in laundry room and basement dry storage. All other floors were refinished. New roofing done April 2021. New exterior and interior paint. All LED lighting Fully updated kitchen. All new bathroom fixtures with the original cast iron claw foot tub restored. Full sprinkler system with auto drip irrigation for flower bed. No knob and tube. No cast iron water lines. ABS drain lines. New gas water heater.

1275 Madrona St. N, Twin Falls, 83301 5 Beds 4 Baths | $875,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,022 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Welcome Home!! This pristine Twin Falls location is ready for a new owners!! Enjoy Life on a mature acre in the city of Twin, located minutes from shopping & services. This home is one of a kind, featuring multiple living areas & levels, with open spaces and plenty of natural lighting. The main level features a beautiful kitchen with updated granite counter tops, a formal dinning room, and a large family room with vaulted ceilings. The basement contains a second living area, as well as three well proportioned bedrooms with plenty of storage. The second story features an office nook, a bedroom & master W/ a walk out patio! Such a neat home this is a must see!!

1565 Clear Creek Loop, Twin Falls, 83301 4 Beds 4 Baths | $899,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to The Springs at the Preserve. The hottest subdivision in Twin Falls Idaho. This property backs up the the Canyon Rim trail along the Snake River Canyon. From this lot its 1 mile on the trail to Evil Knievels Ramp. This subdivision offers Ponds, Creeks and located close to everything Twin Falls Idaho has to offer. Custom Built Home 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath, Office, Bonus room, 3 car garage (oversized), Mud room, Large pantry, Wrap around kitchen, Dual Vanity, Tile shower.

527 Jefferson, Twin Falls, 83301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,379 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Great home with space to grow and lots of storage. 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, covered porch and a large back yard are just some of the features available here. Come and check out this home and bring your imagination to make it your own.

