Take a look at these homes on the market in Klamath Falls

(Klamath Falls, OR) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Klamath Falls than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1336 Lakeview Ave, Klamath Falls, 97601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1912

ENTRY LEVEL VALUE PRICED HOME WITH 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM

4513 Lombard Dr. Drive, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Picture perfect 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with spacious living room, and separate den/TV room, with many updates and amenities throughout. Vinyl windows, beautiful laminate and tile floors, Gas F/A furnace, strapped gas water heater, A/C, solid core interior wood doors, 4 ceiling fans. Gourmet kitchen with built in banquet, eating bar, tile counters, new sink and faucet, stainless appliances. Remodeled guest bathroom with new tile shower & fixtures, roomy en suite main bedroom/bathroom with tub & shower. All on .22 acre, with fenced back yard, in ground sprinklers, storage shed, patio and lovely mountain views with open fields in back.

2212 Laurel Street, Klamath Falls, 97601 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,028 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Delightful renovated gem! Newly refinished hardwood floors and the bay windows make it easy to lounge in your stylish living room. Kitchen connects the living room with the dining area making it easy to stay connected with guests while you entertain. Ever dreamed of choosing your own kitchen appliances? Seller will issue a $1000 credit for appliances with acceptable offer. Former bonus room has been converted into a bedroom so you can enjoy two bedrooms with closets. Fenced yard provides great space for you and your pets to play. Detached garage is available for your projects, shop, storage or car. In addition to the garage, there is room for RV parking & off-street parking. Side porch faces the garage make it easy unloading groceries into the home and gives privacy . This sweet cottage have received loving upgrades throughout, including new drywall, new flooring and new paint inside and out. Easy to show so book your tour today before someone else buys this wonderful home!

1342 Sargent Avenue, Klamath Falls, 97601 3 Beds 3 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,933 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This property is ideal for first time home owner. Tum key ready to move in . Tenant is month to month and easy to show with 24 hr notice. Call listing agent for appointment 541-891-7704

