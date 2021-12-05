Take a look at these homes on the Princeton market now

(Princeton, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Princeton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

6 Pinewood Drive, Hamilton, 08690 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Townhouse | 621 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Two words can adequately be used here to communicate this second-to-none modern allure...1) CHIC, and, 2) ELEGANT.Grecian marble floors in the bathrooms. Hardwood floors throughout.One West Elm couch, one West Elm table, 2 article chairs, and 4 bar stools are included in the sale.Only minutes to Veterans Park and awesome hiking trails! Veterans Park has really cool options for skating, volleyball, basketball, baseball, soccer, and tennis.

625 Parkway Avenue, Ewing, 08618 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,996 Square Feet | Built in 1928

New Pictures, 360 Virtual Tour & Seller's Disclosure added to the Listing!!! Beautiful Tudor home. Renovated kitchen with quartz countertops, over 8ft tray ceilings, heated red oak floors and new carpet. This home is available for showings.

227C Convent Road, Monroe, 08831 2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | 1,486 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Wheelchair Accessible With Concrete Entry Ramp And Accessible Shower With Bench In The Bath Room

20 Magnolia Court, Monmouth Junction, 08852 2 Beds 3 Baths | $374,999 | Townhouse | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in None

A must see, corner unit gem, in the lovely Southridge Hills community of South Brunswick. This home boasts a beautiful eat-in kitchen, with white shaker cabinets, a natural stone backsplash, and an open layout that delivers views of the wood burning fireplace that rests in a two-story family room. All overlooked by a conveniently situated loft on the second floor.Master bedroom offers its own private full bath, an oversized closet with custom built in organizers, and its own private balcony.Last but not least, this home provides all fully updated bathrooms throughout, a fully finished basement with a spare room serving as a 3rd bedroom, a bar, AND a movie theatre!

