ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Take a look at these homes for sale in Grand Island

Grand Island News Flash
Grand Island News Flash
 5 days ago

(Grand Island, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Island than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFe7Y_0dEhUJRY00

405 E Phoenix, Grand Island, 68801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Cute and Cozy move in ready home. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring, new fixtures, new windows, 3+ year old roof. Fenced yard with detached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Deborah Marshall, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210948)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXHid_0dEhUJRY00

415 E 2Nd St, Grand Island, 68801

7 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Very nice remodeled and spacious home for a big family; Or Great for a rental! This home has 3 levels, sitting room on main 13.5x13.5, kitchen on main/upper, kitchenette in basement with stove/refrigerator,Laminate flooring in most of the home, new A/C & new sewer system. Off street parking in front and alley access parking. Must see!

For open house information, contact Hector Rubio, Rubio Real Estate and Property Management LLC at 308-675-1300

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20211037)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37m3ko_0dEhUJRY00

4461 W Capital Ave, Grand Island, 68803

4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 1972

One-of-a Kind 13.69-acre setting! Stately 2-story, 2042 sf. Custom home; grand entry; formal Living Room & Dining Room; Family room with Fireplace; large eat-in kitchen with informal dining area; 4 bedroom; 4 baths; MF laundry; full basement. Horse barn & wood fencing!

For open house information, contact Tim Plate, Nebraska Estate Homes at 308-381-2021

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210763)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHf9j_0dEhUJRY00

1539 Stonewood Ave, Grand Island, 68803

5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210727)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Real Estate
Grand Island, NE
Real Estate
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Grand Island, NE
Business
Fox News

Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dead at 78: 'I've lost a dear friend and partner'

Michael Nesmith, a singer/guitarist for the Monkees, has died. He was 78. "I’m heartbroken," bandmate Micky Dolenz told Fox News in a statement. "I’ve lost a dear friend and partner. I’m so grateful that we could spend the last couple of months together doing what we loved best – singing, laughing, and doing shtick. I’ll miss it all so much. Especially the shtick. Rest in peace, Nez. All my love, Mick."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Horse Barn#Street Parking#Laminate#Living Room Dining Room#Fireplace#Mf Laundry#Nebraska Estate Homes
CNN

New York governor orders temporary indoor mask mandate

(CNN) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced a new temporary indoor mask mandate, but at least one county leader says he won't be enforcing it. On Friday, Hochul announced the rule, in place from Monday, December 13, until at least January 15, 2022. It requires New Yorkers to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces unless businesses implement a vaccine requirement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island News Flash

Grand Island, NE
139
Followers
330
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy