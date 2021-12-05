Take a look at these homes for sale in Grand Island

(Grand Island, NE) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Grand Island than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

405 E Phoenix, Grand Island, 68801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 660 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Cute and Cozy move in ready home. Features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, new flooring, new fixtures, new windows, 3+ year old roof. Fenced yard with detached 1 car garage.

415 E 2Nd St, Grand Island, 68801 7 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,038 Square Feet | Built in 1906

Very nice remodeled and spacious home for a big family; Or Great for a rental! This home has 3 levels, sitting room on main 13.5x13.5, kitchen on main/upper, kitchenette in basement with stove/refrigerator,Laminate flooring in most of the home, new A/C & new sewer system. Off street parking in front and alley access parking. Must see!

4461 W Capital Ave, Grand Island, 68803 4 Beds 3 Baths | $659,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,042 Square Feet | Built in 1972

One-of-a Kind 13.69-acre setting! Stately 2-story, 2042 sf. Custom home; grand entry; formal Living Room & Dining Room; Family room with Fireplace; large eat-in kitchen with informal dining area; 4 bedroom; 4 baths; MF laundry; full basement. Horse barn & wood fencing!

1539 Stonewood Ave, Grand Island, 68803 5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.

